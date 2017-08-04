Home > Celebrities >

Terry G :  Singer to run for governor and deputy governor of Benue state?

If the singer is serious about his intentions, he joins fellow celebrities, Kcee and Yul Edohie, in the race for political office.

Nigerian singer Terry G has declared his intention to run for the governor and deputy governor of Benue state come 2017.

The 'Apako' master took to Instagram on August 3, 2017, to share the news with fans and followers.

play Terry G to run for Governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa state (Instagram/Terry G)

 

He wrote, "MY PEOPLE, THE TIME IS NOW. POWER BELONGS TO THE YOUTHS, SAY NO TO OLD CARGOS...VOTE TERRY G FOR GOVERNOR/DEPUTY OF BENUE STATE, I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD.WHEN I SAY LEGALIZE YOU SAY GINJAH.."

Meanwhile, after many years of trying, Terry G was granted access to America in January this year.

Terry G revealed it was the first time he ever entered the country in the 10 years he has been known in the entertainment industry, unlike his colleagues.

The singer has reportedly been denied an American visa on several occasions, until now.

