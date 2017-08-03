Home > Celebrities >

Kcee :  Singer joins Yul Edochie in run for Anambra state governor 2017

Seems like Kcee could be doing it for fun as his post didn't look serious at all.

Kcee is gunning for the Anambra state governor's seat this year joining Yul Edochie in the race.

The singer shared this funny poster via Instagram today, August 3, 2017, writing, ''It's about time, Big Announcement on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 11 am.... #Nottooyoungtorun #Attentiontodetail2017.''

play

 

Seems like Kcee could be doing it for fun as his post didn't look serious at all.

This comes after Nollywood actor Yul Edochie revealed he would be gunning for the Anambra state governor's seat.

The act took to social media on Friday, July 14, 2017, to make this known. He wrote alongside a political photo post of himself, "My name is Yul Edochie. And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017. #TheLastBusStop."

play

 

According to him, he has a plan for restructuring the life of his people by aspiring for a governorship seat. "We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first. The older ones have failed us for too long...

They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!,"  he added.

Pulse Celebs reached out to the actor's manager Alex who said his governorship declaration is not a stunt. According to him, Yul's political party would be announced next month. "That's correct. He hasn't been announced yet until next month."

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

