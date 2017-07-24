The celebrity couple of the moment, Banky W and Adesua Etomi were in Washington D.C over the weekend.

Banky W and Adesua went to see the Wellingtons for a getaway. The R&B singer posted videos of him and his wife to be on their way to Washington on his SnapChat.

Banky W is in America, New York, to be precise. He is studying Screen Writing at the New York Film Academy . Adesua Etomi has been busy too. She is currently involved in a new series titled 'Muna' .

On July 19, 2017, Adesua Etomi took to Twitter to express her love for her man, Banky W.

"I don’t really do this but today I will. You, my darling, are my hero @BankyW. You deserve all the love in the world" she tweeted. Banky W replied "love you more sugar. love you more."

I don't really do this but today I will. You, my darling, are my hero @BankyW You deserve all the love in the world.❤❤❤ — Adesua Etomi (@AdesuaEtomi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@AdesuaEtomi Love you more, Sugar. Love you more. 😘 — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Banky W announced that he had proposed to Adesua Etomi on May 3, 2017, after keeping their relationship hidden for months.