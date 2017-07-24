Banky W and Adesua drive out to Washington to spend some quality time with the Wellingtons.
Banky W and Adesua went to see the Wellingtons for a getaway. The R&B singer posted videos of him and his wife to be on their way to Washington on his SnapChat.
Banky W is in America, New York, to be precise. He is studying Screen Writing at the New York Film Academy. Adesua Etomi has been busy too. She is currently involved in a new series titled 'Muna'.
On July 19, 2017, Adesua Etomi took to Twitter to express her love for her man, Banky W.
"I don’t really do this but today I will. You, my darling, are my hero @BankyW. You deserve all the love in the world" she tweeted. Banky W replied "love you more sugar. love you more."
Banky W announced that he had proposed to Adesua Etomi on May 3, 2017, after keeping their relationship hidden for months.
The pair had their wedding introduction on Saturday, 6th May 2017.