The producers of the 2015 action thriller "Tempting Fate," which starred Ramsey Nouah are currently working on a new series titled "Muna."

Pulse Movies has put together five things you should know about the collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood as we add it to our list of anticipated movies.

Here we go;

1. Written by Unoma Nwankwor, the movie is produced directed by Kevin Nkem Nwankwor.

2. The movie which stars Adesua Etomi as the title character also features Falz, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro among others.

It also features martial artist and actress Mayling Ng, who played the character Orana in "Wonder Woman."

3. It's the sophomore feature film from KevStel Company, a faith-based entertainment company which helmed the 2015 action thriller, "Tempting Fate."

4. Currently shooting in Los Angeles, The Nigerian shoot of the movie was concluded in March 2017.

5. The movie will see Adesua Etomi, who is popular for "The Arbitration," "Knocking on Heaven's Door," "Brave" and "The Wedding Party" show off her martial arts skills.