"Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomi

"Muna" is an upcoming film that stars Adesua Etomi alongside Onyeka Onwenu, Falz, Ebele Okaro among others.

  • Published:
Adesua Etomi as titular character in upcoming Kevin Nkem Nwankwor movie "Muna" play

Adesua Etomi as titular character in upcoming Kevin Nkem Nwankwor movie "Muna"

(Instagram/MunaTheMovie)

The producers of the 2015 action thriller "Tempting Fate," which starred Ramsey Nouah are currently working on a new series titled "Muna."

Pulse Movies has put together five things you should know about the collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood as we add it to our list of anticipated movies.

play

 

Here we go;

1. Written by Unoma Nwankwor, the movie is produced directed by Kevin Nkem Nwankwor.

2. The movie which stars Adesua  Etomi as the title character also features Falz, Onyeka  Onwenu, Ebele Okaro among others.

play Onyeka Onwenu on set of Muna

 

It also features martial artist and actress Mayling Ng, who played the character Orana in "Wonder Woman."

play Adesua Etomi and Mayling NG on set of Muna

 

3. It's the sophomore feature film from KevStel Company, a faith-based entertainment company which helmed the 2015 action thriller, "Tempting Fate."

play Falz on set of Muna

 

4. Currently shooting in Los Angeles, The Nigerian shoot of the movie was concluded in March 2017.

play Ebele Okaro on set of Muna

 

5. The movie will see Adesua Etomi, who is popular for "The Arbitration," "Knocking on Heaven's Door," "Brave" and "The Wedding Party" show off her martial arts skills.

