Home > Celebrities >

Banky W :  Singer studying screen writing at New York Film Academy

Banky W Singer studying screen writing at New York Film Academy

The singer, who just dropped an EP “Songs About U“ shared the news on his Snapchat on Monday, July 10, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Banky W with his Rolex watch play

Banky W with his Rolex watch

(Goldenicons)

Banky W, Toke Makinwa, Tekno Celebrities join the jet life [PHOTOS]
Wizkid vs Davido Banky W advises stars to end beef
Wizkid Singer's baby mama blasts Tekno and Davido
Toke Makinwa Media personality shows off her fab walk-in closet
Adesua Etomi Actress on how she was able to keep engagement under wraps
Falz Rapper is right, we should never glorify fraudsters with our music
Banky W Singer's "Songs About You" playlist is out
Dammy Krane Singer’s arrest isn’t new, cybercrime fraud is a constant part of the Nigerian music industry
#ManCrushMonday Kunle Remi, young and getting it
Photo Of The Day Akinwunmi Ambode, DJ Spinall, Banky W in this playful shot
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Banky W is back to the New York Film Academy where he's currently taking a course on Screenwriting.

The singer, who just dropped an EP “Songs About U“ shared the news on his Snapchat on Monday, July 10, 2017.

play Banky W now a student at the New York Film Academy (Snapchat)

 

Banky W then shared a photo of his Student ID Card on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Recall that the recently engaged Banky had graduated from the academy in 2014, after a course in directing he then went on to release his film "A Music Film Experience".

Banky W and Adesua Etomi in "The Wedding Party" play

Banky W and Adesua Etomi in "The Wedding Party"

ALSO READ: Couple started dating since 2016

Dr Sid also graduated from the New York Film Academy in 2015 and Nigerian actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus.

Is it possible we would see a movie directed by Banky W with his future bae, Adesua Etomi, starring as the main character?

ALSO READ: Timeline of couple's relationship

Meanwhile, Banky W and Adesua Etomi got engaged in February 2017. The duo have been dating since last year and are walking down the aisle soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Raebullet
2 Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so farbullet
3 JAY-Z Rapper begged Beyonce not to leave himbullet

Celebs

Bovi
Bovi Comedian speaks on why Nigerians hide their pregnancy
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Tennis star rocks baby bump like a pro
D'banj celebrates dad at 70
D'banj Singer celebrates dad at 70
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Actress' clap back to bodyshamer is savage!