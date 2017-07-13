Banky W :  Singer studying screen writing at New York Film Academy

The singer, who just dropped an EP “Songs About U“ shared the news on his Snapchat on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Banky W then shared a photo of his Student ID Card on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Recall that the recently engaged Banky had graduated from the academy in 2014, after a course in directing he then went on to release his film "A Music Film Experience".
Dr Sid also graduated from the New York Film Academy in 2015 and Nigerian actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus.
Is it possible we would see a movie directed by Banky W with his future bae, Adesua Etomi, starring as the main character?
Meanwhile, Banky W and Adesua Etomi got engaged in February 2017. The duo have been dating since last year and are walking down the aisle soon.