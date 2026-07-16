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"You can't have money if you don't have a skill" — Zicsaloma urges Nigerians to stop begging and learn a skill

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:54 - 16 July 2026
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Zicsaloma explains why learning a skill matters more than asking people for money.
Zicsaloma says people cannot build lasting wealth without valuable skills, urging Nigerians to stop relying on handouts and invest in skill acquisition.
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  • Zicsaloma says people cannot build lasting wealth without having valuable skills.

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  • The skit maker urged Nigerians to stop relying on handouts and focus on learning income-generating skills.

  • His comments have sparked debate on financial independence, self-reliance and the importance of skill acquisition.

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Aloma Isaac Junior "Zicsaloma" has sparked fresh conversations online after urging young people to focus on learning valuable skills instead of relying on handouts or constantly asking others for money.

In a viral TikTok video, the comedian argued that financial stability begins with having something valuable to offer.

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"You can't have money if you don't have a skill. People won't keep giving you money forever. Learn a skill instead of begging for money," he said.

@zicsaloma

The earlier you start, the better for you...

♬ original sound - Aloma Isaac Junior

His comments have resonated with many Nigerians at a time when unemployment, rising living costs and economic uncertainty continue to push more young people to seek financial support from family, friends and even strangers online.

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Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma)
Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma)
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According to him, while people may be willing to help occasionally, no one can sustainably fund another person's life indefinitely.

Instead, he encouraged people to invest time in acquiring practical skills that can generate income over the long term.

The message also aligns with views he has expressed in the past about financial independence. 

Earlier this year, Zicsaloma revealed that many of his early business ventures failed because his savings were repeatedly diverted to meet family demands.

He argued that setting financial boundaries and protecting money meant for investment is essential for anyone hoping to build wealth. 

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In that viral discussion, he advised people to avoid disclosing their full income, explaining that doing so can sometimes create expectations that derail long-term financial goals. 

READ NEXT: Nancy Isime says she'll never tell a man how much she earns — 7 things you should never share with your partner

He also warned against constantly giving money to friends, saying it can encourage dependency rather than self-reliance.

His latest remarks on learning a skill have generated mixed reactions on social media.

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While many users agreed that acquiring a marketable skill is one of the surest paths to financial independence, others argued that structural issues such as unemployment and limited access to opportunities also make earning an income difficult.

Still, many commenters praised the skit maker for encouraging young Nigerians to think beyond short-term financial assistance and focus on building sustainable careers.

READ ALSO: Wizkid at 36: 20 landmark achievements that cement his legacy as Africa's greatest

The conversation comes amid growing interest in digital and vocational skills across Nigeria. 

From software development and graphic design to tailoring, content creation, photography, plumbing, and electrical work, many Nigerians are increasingly turning to skill acquisition to create multiple streams of income and improve their earning potential.

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RELATED: Nigerians can now learn in-demand tech skills online — Here’s how to get started

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