Multichoice announce betPawa as headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 11

betPawa has officially been unveiled as the Headline Sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 11

betPawa has officially been unveiled as the Headline Sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 11

Every year, millions of Africans gather around one screen.

Friendships are tested. Personalities collide. Dreams are built in real time. Unknown faces become household names overnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This season, the biggest reality television show on the continent has found a partner equally obsessed with creating winners.

One of Africa's leading iGaming giants, betPawa, has officially been unveiled as the Headline Sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 11, marking one of the most significant entertainment partnerships in African television.

For a brand built on celebrating ambition, rewarding boldness, and creating life-changing moments, the partnership couldn't be more fitting.

For more than a decade, Big Brother Naija has transformed ordinary Nigerians into extraordinary success stories. betPawa has spent years doing the same in its own way, creating millions of winning moments for customers across Africa while investing in the people, communities, and industries that power the continent's future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Together, they represent one powerful idea: Africa deserves bigger stages, bigger opportunities, and bigger wins.

Across multiple African markets, betPawa has become synonymous with rewarding winners. Whether it's delivering life-changing payouts, industry-leading value through features like its 1,250% Win Bonus, fast and reliable payouts, market-leading odds, or the ongoing 50% Cashback offer rewarding players in Nigeria, the brand continues to raise the bar with player-first experiences that keep customers at the heart of everything it does.

But betPawa's impact extends well beyond gaming.

Through its pioneering Locker Room Bonus initiative, the brand has rewarded thousands of athletes across Africa with direct performance bonuses, investing over $1.5 million into local sport and reinforcing its commitment to empowering African talent where it matters most. Supporting Big Brother Naija is another expression of that same belief: that when talent is given the right platform and support, extraordinary things happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the partnership, Borah Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa, said:

"At betPawa, we've always believed in backing people who dare to dream big. Whether it's a customer celebrating a big win, an athlete earning a Locker Room Bonus after a hard-fought victory, or a housemate pursuing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the ambition is the same. Across Africa, we've built our brand by creating opportunities, rewarding excellence, and investing in the moments that change lives. Partnering with Big Brother Naija allows us to celebrate that spirit on one of the continent's biggest stages, while connecting with millions of Africans who believe that with courage, determination, and the right support, anything is possible."

As one of Africa's fastest-growing gaming brands, betPawa continues to expand its footprint across the continent by combining innovative products with a customer-first experience. Today, millions of customers choose betPawa for its competitive odds, rewarding promotions, fast payouts, and unwavering commitment to delivering an enjoyable and responsible gaming experience.

Now, with the lights of the Big Brother Naija house about to shine brighter than ever, betPawa is stepping onto one of the continent's biggest stages. Not simply as a sponsor, but as a brand that believes Africa's greatest stories deserve equally extraordinary backing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because when Africa dreams bigger...

Everyone wins.