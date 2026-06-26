Skills employers now prioritise more than degrees

Degrees are no longer enough: The invisible skills winning the job market.

For decades, a university degree was your golden ticket to a great career. But times have changed. While your certificates still matter, employers across Nigeria are now hunting for something else: soft skills.

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In a world driven by AI, automation, and remote work, technical skills can be taught quickly. Behavioural skills, however, cannot. Employers are shifting their focus from what you know on paper to how you actually show up, communicate, and solve problems in real-time.

At Jobberman, we see this shift every single day. If you want to stand out in today's competitive market, here is the new hiring reality you need to know.

The Soft Skills that Matter Most

Adaptability and Critical Thinking

Communication and Teamwork

Emotional Intelligence and Self-Management:

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If you want to discover how to balance your qualifications with the exact interpersonal skills employers are paying top Naira for, we have laid out the entire blueprint.

Read the full article here.