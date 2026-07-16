Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband warns against false claims about her health Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband warns against false claims about her health

Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband warns against false claims about her health Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband warns against false claims about her health

'I will not tolerate derogatory posts about my marriage,' husband of veteran actress Nkiru Sylvanus warns

Riches Sammy, the husband of veteran Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus, has issued a stern warning to those spreading false information claiming that the actress is unwell.

Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ husband warns against false claims about her health and threatens legal action over derogatory posts about his marriage.

The warning comes after a video and a photo, which he said do not accurately depict the actress, began circulating online, sparking speculation and misleading commentary.

The actress posted a recent picture on her Instagram page after her last post in February to show she is well.

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In a trending video, Sammy dismissed a viral picture and video purportedly showing his wife looking unwell, insisting that they do not accurately represent her. While he said he could overlook the circulation of the content and the accompanying commentaries, he vowed not to tolerate anyone making derogatory posts or misleading captions about his marriage.

Addressing netizens, he said, "A picture and a video which does not represent what my wife looks like have been circulating online recently. I might choose to overlook all that and the commentaries being made, but what I will not tolerate is someone making a derogatory post or a misleading caption about my marriage. I would not tolerate that. I will take legal action. Be warned."

His warning comes after a picture and video showing the actress with sunken eyes began circulating online, triggering speculation and misleading commentary about her health.

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A picture showing the actress with sunken eyes began circulating online

Notably, Sylvanus has not been actively posting photos of herself on social media in recent months. However, amid the rumours, she shared a fresh selfie on her Instagram page three days ago, appearing healthy and vibrant.

The actress captioned the post, "Good morning, great people. May our new week begin with great testimonies."

The selfie marked her first Instagram post in five months, with her previous post having been shared in February. It also appeared to reassure fans following the wave of online speculation about her health.

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