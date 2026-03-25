Advertisement

Eggs, yams, and 'thick soup': The common foods Nigerians are becoming too poor to afford

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:55 - 25 March 2026
The common foods Nigerians are becoming too poor to afford
Nigerians are cutting off eggs, yams, rice, and other common foods as inflation rises and millions struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.
Advertisement

The country’s current economic situation is beyond terrible. Citizens are taking to their social media pages to express their dissatisfaction and to predict what would happen if the current administration is re-elected in the upcoming election. 

Advertisement

One of these predictions is that two people will join forces to buy eggs. An egg costs between ₦200 and ₦250.

With the life expectancy of an average Nigerian sitting around 50+, the inability to afford basic nutritious meals boldly shows the miserable reality for many Nigerians.

When I put out the question to my WhatsApp comrades, asking what common foods are slowly disappearing from their plates, I laughed until the sad reality sank in and took over my mind. The saddest entry was thick soup. 

Advertisement

In many Nigerian homes, soups used to be thick and rich with assortments. Now, for millions, even that has become a stretch. Soups are now diluted to last longer.

What this reflects is a deeper economic strain.

READ ALSO:  7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

As of recent estimates, about 139 million Nigerians (over 60% of the population) are living in poverty. Rural poverty is even worse, with rates as high as 75.5% in some areas. Nigeria’s poverty rate remains above 50% in recent World Bank data estimates, showing widespread economic hardship.

The World Bank notes that food inflation remains a major burden on Nigerian households, especially the poor, with poor households spending up to 70% of their income on food. The cost of a basic food basket has reportedly increased up to fivefold between 2019 and 2024.

Advertisement

According to a Pulse Nigeria article, many Nigerians now maintain the 001 (one meal a day) eating pattern, which further represents how tough the economy is. 

To cut a long story short, here are some of the everyday foods Nigerians say they are quietly dropping:

1. Eggs

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Boiled Eggs
Advertisement

Eggs were once the easiest source of protein. In 2019, you could easily buy three eggs for ₦100 and one egg for ₦50, depending on the size. They were that cheap. Today, an egg is sold for ₦200 to ₦250. 

A respondent mentioned that before, she bought eggs in crates, but later started to buy them individually based on craving and not as an essential protein. And now, she can’t remember the last time she ate eggs. 

RELATED: 7 Cheapest Sources of Protein Apart from Eggs

2. Yam

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
A tuber of yam
Advertisement

Yam and egg, fried yam and stew, yam and beans, or just yam for the sake of it – that was how well many Nigerians ate yam. I’m not street smart, but as of 2021, I bought three tubers of yams for ₦3,500. 

According to a 2024 BusinessDay article, a sizeable tuber of yams goes for between 5,000 and 10,000. 

3. Chicken

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Roated Chicken

Although in most families, chicken has always been reserved for special days like Easter, Christmas, birthdays, and other functions, an average Nigerian can wilfully decide to eat chicken on a Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Today, even a hard-working lawyer in Nigeria can’t do that without bringing out a calculator to calculate the financial mistake and the sufferings to come as a result. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Can’t Afford Chicken? Here Are 7 High-Protein Foods Nigerians Now Eat Instead

4. Beef

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Beef

Boarding house students who were schooled in the West would be familiar with the word "tinko". This is a shrunk meat portion that’s slightly overfried and as hard as a rock. Between 2009 and 2015, it sold for ₦50.

Advertisement

Today, that size sells for ₦200 in many roadside bukas. And yet, not many can afford to have it on their meal, let alone a moderately sized beef portion. 

5. Fish

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Titus (Mackerel) Fish

Fish, especially popular varieties like Titus and croaker, are increasingly out of reach. Many respondents mention that they avoid certain types altogether. Croaker is for the 'rich-rich', while dried stockfish is now eaten sparingly for flavour's sake.

READ ALSO:  7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

Advertisement

6. Milk

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Evaporated Milk

Saturdays or weekday holidays used to be a blast with tin milk and Milo, plus bread and butter. Children nowadays might not be able to relate to that. 

7. Bread

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Loaf of Bread
Advertisement

There are mixed opinions regarding this. Some respondents mentioned that they no longer eat bread as often, while some said they’ve replaced most of their meals with bread. 

A bachelor particularly mentioned that once he buys a big loaf of bread for ₦2,000, he eats it throughout the day with beans to make it more filling. 

READ NEXT:  110-Year-Old Turkish Woman Says ‘Drinking Lots of Yogurt’ Is the Secret to Long Life — This Is Why You Should Listen to Her

8. Instant Noodles

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Instant Noodles
Advertisement

A pack of instant noodles was once ₦4,000. Today, a mid-tier brand costs ₦8,500. This used to be the go-to meal for students and young hustlers because it was cheap, quick to prepare and satisfying. 

According to a respondent, garri and sugar are now the new-new.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN: Do Noodles Harm Your Health? What Nutrition Experts Say About Eating Them Regularly

9. Tomatoes & Pepper

foods-nigerians-can-no-longer-afford
Buckets of Tomatoes and Peppers

As weird as this may seem to many readers who find tomatoes and peppers an essential part of a meal, not many Nigerians can afford them. Even TribuneOnline highlighted five substitutes for tomatoes as hardship kept dealing Nigerians blows from different angles. 

In All

Good, nutritious food is good for brain development and cognitive functions. If Nigerians can’t afford basic nutrition, how then can we think of a way forward to build a better Nigeria? How then can children, who are the leaders of tomorrow, grow to become one?

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Ghana demands compensation for slavery as UN declares enslavement the gravest crime against humanity
News
25.03.2026
Ghana demands compensation for slavery as UN declares enslavement the gravest crime against humanity
I lived with a urine bag for over a year – UK resident Lady cries out
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
I lived with a urine bag for over a year – UK resident Lady cries out
Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano this Ramadan in its 50th Anniversary
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano this Ramadan in its 50th Anniversary
Brazilian mother cleared of murder after killing boyfriend to stop abuse of her daughter
News
25.03.2026
Brazilian mother cleared of murder after killing boyfriend to stop abuse of her daughter
Hiring in Q1: Why smart companies do not wait for mid-year
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
Hiring in Q1: Why smart companies do not wait for mid-year
Women at the forefront of West Africa’s digital payments growth
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
Women at the forefront of West Africa’s digital payments growth