The common foods Nigerians are becoming too poor to afford

The common foods Nigerians are becoming too poor to afford

Eggs, yams, and 'thick soup': The common foods Nigerians are becoming too poor to afford

Nigerians are cutting off eggs, yams, rice, and other common foods as inflation rises and millions struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

The country’s current economic situation is beyond terrible. Citizens are taking to their social media pages to express their dissatisfaction and to predict what would happen if the current administration is re-elected in the upcoming election.

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One of these predictions is that two people will join forces to buy eggs. An egg costs between ₦200 and ₦250.

2-3 people will be joining money to buy one crate of egg by December 2028 if APC continues https://t.co/HxbyHyFKaT — eddie guerrero (@unclechibuzo) March 19, 2026

With the life expectancy of an average Nigerian sitting around 50+, the inability to afford basic nutritious meals boldly shows the miserable reality for many Nigerians.

When I put out the question to my WhatsApp comrades, asking what common foods are slowly disappearing from their plates, I laughed until the sad reality sank in and took over my mind. The saddest entry was thick soup.

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In many Nigerian homes, soups used to be thick and rich with assortments. Now, for millions, even that has become a stretch. Soups are now diluted to last longer.

What this reflects is a deeper economic strain.

READ ALSO: 7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

As of recent estimates, about 139 million Nigerians (over 60% of the population) are living in poverty . Rural poverty is even worse, with rates as high as 75.5% in some areas . Nigeria’s poverty rate remains above 50% in recent World Bank data estimates, showing widespread economic hardship.

The World Bank notes that food inflation remains a major burden on Nigerian households, especially the poor, with poor households spending up to 70% of their income on food . The cost of a basic food basket has reportedly increased up to fivefold between 2019 and 2024.

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Someone bought groceries in 2020 for about 25,000naira. Same person bought the same groceries in 2026 for about 147,000 naira. That is about 6x (almost 600%) price increase. I have attached the receipt to this post. Yet some government puppets are here telling you to reject the… pic.twitter.com/CC8ZaNj6CO — OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) January 19, 2026

According to a Pulse Nigeria article, many Nigerians now maintain the 001 (one meal a day) eating pattern , which further represents how tough the economy is.

To cut a long story short, here are some of the everyday foods Nigerians say they are quietly dropping:

1. Eggs

Boiled Eggs

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Eggs were once the easiest source of protein. In 2019, you could easily buy three eggs for ₦100 and one egg for ₦50, depending on the size. They were that cheap. Today, an egg is sold for ₦200 to ₦250.

A respondent mentioned that before, she bought eggs in crates, but later started to buy them individually based on craving and not as an essential protein. And now, she can’t remember the last time she ate eggs.

2. Yam

A tuber of yam

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Yam and egg, fried yam and stew, yam and beans, or just yam for the sake of it – that was how well many Nigerians ate yam. I’m not street smart, but as of 2021, I bought three tubers of yams for ₦3,500.

3. Chicken

Roated Chicken

Although in most families, chicken has always been reserved for special days like Easter, Christmas, birthdays, and other functions, an average Nigerian can wilfully decide to eat chicken on a Tuesday.

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Today, even a hard-working lawyer in Nigeria can’t do that without bringing out a calculator to calculate the financial mistake and the sufferings to come as a result.

4. Beef

Beef

Boarding house students who were schooled in the West would be familiar with the word "tinko". This is a shrunk meat portion that’s slightly overfried and as hard as a rock. Between 2009 and 2015, it sold for ₦50.

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Today, that size sells for ₦200 in many roadside bukas. And yet, not many can afford to have it on their meal, let alone a moderately sized beef portion.

5. Fish

Titus (Mackerel) Fish

Fish, especially popular varieties like Titus and croaker, are increasingly out of reach. Many respondents mention that they avoid certain types altogether. Croaker is for the 'rich-rich', while dried stockfish is now eaten sparingly for flavour's sake.

READ ALSO: 7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

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6. Milk

Evaporated Milk

Saturdays or weekday holidays used to be a blast with tin milk and Milo, plus bread and butter. Children nowadays might not be able to relate to that.

7. Bread

Loaf of Bread

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There are mixed opinions regarding this. Some respondents mentioned that they no longer eat bread as often, while some said they’ve replaced most of their meals with bread.

A bachelor particularly mentioned that once he buys a big loaf of bread for ₦2,000, he eats it throughout the day with beans to make it more filling.

8. Instant Noodles

Instant Noodles

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A pack of instant noodles was once ₦4,000. Today, a mid-tier brand costs ₦8,500. This used to be the go-to meal for students and young hustlers because it was cheap, quick to prepare and satisfying.

According to a respondent, garri and sugar are now the new-new.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN: Do Noodles Harm Your Health? What Nutrition Experts Say About Eating Them Regularly

9. Tomatoes & Pepper

Buckets of Tomatoes and Peppers

As weird as this may seem to many readers who find tomatoes and peppers an essential part of a meal, not many Nigerians can afford them. Even TribuneOnline highlighted five substitutes for tomatoes as hardship kept dealing Nigerians blows from different angles.

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