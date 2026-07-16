Advertisement

Jim Iyke reveals he walked away from a Fortune 500 career path to pursue acting

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:55 - 16 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Jim Iyke speaking
Jim Iyke has revealed how choosing acting over the career his parents planned forced him to leave his family home.
Advertisement

  • Jim Iyke says pursuing acting meant rejecting the career path his parents planned for him.

  • The actor revealed he left home after refusing to abandon his dream.

  • He said the pressure reflected expectations common in many Igbo families.

Advertisement

Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has opened up about the defining moment that set him on the path to becoming one of Nigeria's most recognisable faces, revealing that choosing acting meant walking away from his family home.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Joey Akan Experience, Iyke explained that growing up in an Igbo household meant his future had effectively been mapped out before he had any say in it.

Jim Iyke
Jim Iyke

"Your life is planned and orchestrated before you're born by your parents. They decide your future, your vocation, your career. You have very little say in the matter," he said.

Advertisement

He said his family had lined up an impressive path for him, including a master's degree, a PhD, and a placement with a Fortune 500 company through his father's connections. Papers had already been processed.

But everything changed when he stumbled onto a film set at barely 18, broke and looking for money to buy beer with friends.

"We thought, how much are they paying? They mentioned the figure that would keep us off for two days. So we marched in," he said.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke (old Nollywood)
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke (old Nollywood)

He revealed that he froze under the lights, performed poorly, and nearly got cut, but walking off that set, he knew acting was all he wanted to do. What followed was a confrontation that would define the rest of his life.

Advertisement

His father sat him down and asked him directly what it was about acting that made him willing to throw everything away. Iyke said he had no answer.

"That's why I understood why he fought so hard to make sure I didn't realise this dream, because there was no reason," he said.

His mother, whom he described as his closest confidant, also tried to reason with him, offering him six months to "play around" before returning to the plan, but still he refused.

Jim Iyke & Rita Dominic [Pulse Nigeria]
Jim Iyke & Rita Dominic [Pulse Nigeria]

"No, this is it. When I leave here, there's no coming back. There's no going anywhere," he told them.

Advertisement

Iyke was careful not to frame his family's position as villainous, explaining that the pressure he faced was not unique to him but deeply embedded in Igbo cultural structures.

He said it was common to walk into Igbo families and find entire generations following the same profession, not out of passion but because each generation had its fate decided for them and simply passed the same expectation down to their children.

READ NEXT: 'I just want to be healed' — Nollywood actress reveals cervical cancer battle, begs colleagues for forgiveness

"It works well, except there's something missing in there. There's a certain harsh reality that you can't deal with there," he said.

His mother gave him a final choice to follow his father's wishes or leave the house, and he chose to leave.

Advertisement

That decision would eventually make him one of Nollywood's biggest stars, known for playing the industry's most iconic bad boy roles before a later spiritual transformation that he has spoken about publicly in recent months.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
The CAC is moving to deregister 100,000 companies. Here’s how to know if you’re affected and what to do to fix it
News
16.07.2026
The CAC is moving to deregister 100,000 companies. Here’s how to know if you’re affected and what to do to fix it
Jim Iyke reveals he walked away from a Fortune 500 career path to pursue acting
Entertainment
16.07.2026
Jim Iyke reveals he walked away from a Fortune 500 career path to pursue acting
Fans react as Mercy Johnson teaches popular actor how to safely break a bottle on set
Entertainment
16.07.2026
Fans react as Mercy Johnson teaches popular actor how to safely break a bottle on set
Jongkuch "JK" Mach
Lifestyle
16.07.2026
PHOTOS: Meet the 18-year-old basketball prospect who's already 7 ft 6 in tall—and taller than most NBA stars
Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres July 26 with ₦160 Million grand prize
Entertainment
16.07.2026
Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres July 26 with ₦160 Million grand prize
Oyo school kidnap: Senate donates ₦10m each to families of two slain teachers, soldiers killed in rescue mission— Here are their names
News
16.07.2026
Oyo school kidnap: Senate donates ₦10m each to families of two slain teachers, soldiers killed in rescue mission— Here are their names