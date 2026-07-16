Jim Iyke reveals he walked away from a Fortune 500 career path to pursue acting

Jim Iyke has revealed how choosing acting over the career his parents planned forced him to leave his family home.

Jim Iyke says pursuing acting meant rejecting the career path his parents planned for him.

The actor revealed he left home after refusing to abandon his dream.

He said the pressure reflected expectations common in many Igbo families.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has opened up about the defining moment that set him on the path to becoming one of Nigeria's most recognisable faces, revealing that choosing acting meant walking away from his family home.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Joey Akan Experience, Iyke explained that growing up in an Igbo household meant his future had effectively been mapped out before he had any say in it.

Jim Iyke

"Your life is planned and orchestrated before you're born by your parents. They decide your future, your vocation, your career. You have very little say in the matter," he said.

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He said his family had lined up an impressive path for him, including a master's degree, a PhD, and a placement with a Fortune 500 company through his father's connections. Papers had already been processed.

But everything changed when he stumbled onto a film set at barely 18, broke and looking for money to buy beer with friends.

"We thought, how much are they paying? They mentioned the figure that would keep us off for two days. So we marched in," he said.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke (old Nollywood)

He revealed that he froze under the lights, performed poorly, and nearly got cut, but walking off that set, he knew acting was all he wanted to do. What followed was a confrontation that would define the rest of his life.

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His father sat him down and asked him directly what it was about acting that made him willing to throw everything away. Iyke said he had no answer.

"That's why I understood why he fought so hard to make sure I didn't realise this dream, because there was no reason," he said.

His mother, whom he described as his closest confidant, also tried to reason with him, offering him six months to "play around" before returning to the plan, but still he refused.

Jim Iyke & Rita Dominic [Pulse Nigeria]

"No, this is it. When I leave here, there's no coming back. There's no going anywhere," he told them.

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Iyke was careful not to frame his family's position as villainous, explaining that the pressure he faced was not unique to him but deeply embedded in Igbo cultural structures.

He said it was common to walk into Igbo families and find entire generations following the same profession, not out of passion but because each generation had its fate decided for them and simply passed the same expectation down to their children.

"It works well, except there's something missing in there. There's a certain harsh reality that you can't deal with there," he said.

His mother gave him a final choice to follow his father's wishes or leave the house, and he chose to leave.

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