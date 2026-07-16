Bandits invade Kogi school during NECO exam, abduct principal, supervisor, students

Bandits invaded a Kogi secondary school during the ongoing NECO examination, abducting the principal, a NECO official and four students.

Bandits attacked Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, during the ongoing NECO examination.

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The school's principal, a NECO ad hoc official and four students were abducted.

Police said one of the abducted students has been rescued while efforts continue to free the others.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has ordered a multi-agency security operation to rescue the victims.

Bandits have invaded Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, abducting the school principal, a National Examinations Council (NECO) ad hoc official and four students while the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination was in progress.

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The attack occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday as candidates were writing their NECO examination, throwing the school into panic.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat.

According to the police, the attackers abducted the school principal, four students and one NECO ad hoc staff member before fleeing the scene.

The command said a combined team of police personnel and other security agencies immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation following the attack.

Bandits

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"So far, one of the abducted students has been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators," the police spokesperson said.

The police added that the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, alongside the Commander of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the state's Security Adviser, had proceeded to the community for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo said the state government had mobilised a multi-agency security operation to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

According to the governor, the operation is being coordinated by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd.), with security agencies and local vigilantes working together to track down the kidnappers.

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The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to protecting lives and property, expressing confidence that those abducted would be safely reunited with their families.

The latest attack has renewed concerns over the safety of schools during public examinations.

Reacting to the development, the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) called for the full implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative, urging governments to strengthen security around schools by fencing school premises, deploying armed security personnel and improving surveillance.