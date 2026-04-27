Lagos Flood Alert 2026: 17 high-risk neighbourhoods identified ahead of the peak rainy season

Commuters, including a woman with a child, using a canoe to bypass a submerged minivan on a flooded road in Owode-Elede, Lagos.

Commuters, including a woman with a child, using a canoe to bypass a submerged minivan on a flooded road in Owode-Elede, Lagos.

Lagos faces above-normal rainfall in 2026. Discover the high-risk flood zones like Lekki, Ajah, and Ikorodu, plus tips to stay dry this rainy season.

SUMMARY

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to NIHSA and the Lagos Ministry of Environment, residents in Lekki, Ajah, and coastal areas like Badagry face "above-normal" rainfall (up to 3,030 mm) and severe "tidal locks" this season.

Areas such as Ikorodu and Isheri remain vulnerable to riverine flooding due to releases from the Oyan Dam. At the same time, Mainland hubs like Surulere and Mushin are prone to rapid flash floods due to clogged drainage systems.

Experts recommend monitoring real-time Nigerian weather alerts, clearing local gutters to prevent urban ponding, and checking properties for "watermarks" before renting in known floodplains.

If you’ve lived in Lagos for even one season, you know the "Centre of Excellence" can quickly become a "Centre of Swimming" once the clouds turn grey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you're driving a Range Rover or a "small car", the Lagos rains are the ultimate equaliser.

According to the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and the official seasonal predictions from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, the city is bracing for heavier-than-usual rainfall this year.

Official predictions indicate that the rainfall will start in the last week of March and is expected to continue until the first week of December 2026.

With rainfall amounts predicted to reach up to 3,030 mm (about the height of a standard commercial door), knowing which neighbourhoods to avoid is now a survival skill.

Before you pay that next rent or take a "shortcut" during a downpour, here are the spots where you’ll definitely need your rain boots or a canoe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lekki, Ajah, and Victoria Island

A dark sedan car attempting to drive through a large, muddy pool of floodwater in a residential estate in Lekki, Lagos.

Ironically, the most expensive real estate in Lagos is also the most water-prone. Because these areas were reclaimed from the sea, the water has nowhere to go when it pours.

Lekki Phase 1 & 2: A two-hour downpour is often enough to turn the streets into small rivers. Rapid construction without proper drainage systems in Lagos has made this a high-risk zone.

Ajah (especially Addo Road): The drainage here is a major struggle. If you live in the inner streets of Ajah, you’ll likely have seen water enter living rooms during the peak of the 2026 rainy season

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria Island: Areas around Ahmadu Bello Way and the backstreets of VI often suffer from "tidal surges", where the Atlantic Ocean rises and pushes water back into the city streets

Surulere and Mushin

Aerial view of two men paddling a canoe through a heavily flooded residential neighbourhood in Lagos where water levels have reached building windows.

You don't have to be near the ocean to experience urban flooding. On the Mainland, the issue is usually ageing infrastructure and blocked gutters.

Surulere (Aguda & Adeniran Ogunsanya): Surulere is famous for flash floods. The water rises incredibly fast, often submerging cars parked on the street before the owners can even react.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mushin & Itire: High population density means a lot of waste ends up in the drains. When it rains, these blocked channels overflow, sending "black water" onto the roads.

Ikorodu and Ketu

Yellow commercial Danfo buses and tricycles (Keke Napep) struggling through deep floodwaters on a busy Ikorodu road in Lagos.

These areas face a unique problem. Aside from the rain, the water coming from the Oyan Dam also largely contributes to its flooding issues.

Owode-Onirin & Agiliti: When authorities release water from the dam to prevent a burst, these communities bear the brunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alimosho and Ikeja

Multiple cars stalled and submerged in deep water on a Lagos highway, with residents wading through the flood during a heavy downpour.

Alimosho (Ipaja/Ayobo): As one of the most populated LGAs due to affordable housing, many houses here were built on natural floodplains. When the clouds open up, the water simply follows its old path, right through people's compounds.

Ikeja: Even the state capital isn’t safe. Areas like Allen Avenue and Toyin Street often experience heavy "ponding", turning a 10-minute commute into a 3-hour crawl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Badagry and Epe (The Coastal Risk)

A long queue of Lagos residents waiting to board a wooden canoe to navigate a flooded street in Warewa during the 2026 rainy season.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, these two areas are expected to record the highest rainfall amounts in 2026, over 2,000 mm.

We are talking about a depth taller than a standard room door. That's enough water to completely swallow a Land Cruiser.

Badagry: Its low-lying terrain makes it highly vulnerable to coastal flooding as the rainy season starts early here (late March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Epe: Similar to Badagry, the proximity to large water bodies means that when the lagoon rises, the surrounding residential areas quickly become waterlogged.

Chisco and Elegushi

Recent reports from February and April 2026 have highlighted a specific phenomenon called a "tidal lock" along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Chisco, Elf, and Jakande: These areas experience severe flash floods because when it rains heavily during high tide, the drainage systems cannot empty into the lagoon. The water literally has nowhere to go, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apapa and Ijora

Apapa: Beyond the traffic, Apapa is a high-risk flood zone. The industrial nature of the area and its proximity to the ports mean that any drainage blockage leads to massive ponding that can last for days.

Ijora/Badia: These are low-lying "sink" areas. They often receive the runoff water from higher parts of the Mainland, leading to deep, stagnant floods.

Isheri and Mile 12

While often associated with Ikorodu, the Isheri North and Mile 12 axis are dangerously prone to riverine flooding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the Oyan Dam reaches its limit and water is released, the Ogun River overflows into these residential estates.

Quick tips to stay dry

Don’t drive through moving water: It only takes a small amount of water to stall your engine or sweep a car away.

Clear your gutters: If everyone clears the drain in front of their house, the water flows much faster.