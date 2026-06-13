Elon Musk becomes the first trillionaire in history.

Elon Musk becomes the first trillionaire in history.

Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire in history — here’s how he did it

Elon Musk has become the first trillionaire in history after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO pushed the company's valuation above $2 trillion and lifted his fortune past the $1 trillion mark.

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire after SpaceX's historic IPO.

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SpaceX's valuation surged above $2 trillion during its stock market debut.

Musk's estimated net worth has risen to about $1.1 trillion.

His fortune is built largely on SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to amass a fortune worth more than $1 trillion, following the historic stock market debut of his space technology company, SpaceX.

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The milestone was reached after SpaceX completed what has been described as the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever, with the company's valuation soaring above $2 trillion on its first day of trading. The surge in the company's share price pushed Musk's net worth beyond the trillion-dollar mark, cementing his position as the richest person in modern history.

Elon Musk

According to reports, SpaceX shares opened strongly and continued to rise throughout the trading session, giving the company a market value of more than $2.1 trillion by the close of business. Musk, who owns a significant stake in the company, saw his fortune climb to an estimated $1.1 trillion.

The achievement marks a remarkable journey for the South African-born entrepreneur, whose rise began in the late 1990s with software startup Zip2 before he co-founded X.com, which later became PayPal.

After selling PayPal, Musk invested much of his fortune into ambitious ventures that many considered too risky at the time. Among them were Tesla, the electric vehicle company, and SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 with the goal of reducing the cost of space travel and eventually making human life multiplanetary.

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Elon Musk

For years, SpaceX faced financial difficulties and multiple rocket failures. The company survived several near-collapse moments before securing key contracts and becoming one of the world's leading aerospace firms. Today, it operates the Starlink satellite internet service and runs one of the most active launch programmes globally.

Beyond SpaceX, Musk's wealth is also tied to his holdings in Tesla, artificial intelligence company xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company.