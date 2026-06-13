Veteran Nollywood actor and University Professor Kola Oyewo dies at 80

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kola Oyewo, passed away on Friday night, June 12th, at the age of 80.

Professor Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo, affectionately known as Kola Oyewo, was a towering titan of Nigerian theatre, cinema, and academia.

He was known for his captivating screen performances that spanned 6 decades

Kola Oyewo was also a professor of theatre arts with an academic career that spanned Obafemi Awolowo University, Redeemers University, and Elizade University.

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Announcing the late Nollywood icon’s death, Kunle Afod, via his Instagram, however, did not disclose the official cause of death or any further details surrounding the incident.

​Sharing his photo, Afod wrote: “Tonight, we lost a true legend. Kola Oyewo has taken his final bow. His remarkable talent, timeless performances, and immense contributions to the Nigerian theatre and film industry will never be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest well, sir. Your work lives on.”

Professor Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo, affectionately known as Kola Oyewo, was a towering titan of Nigerian theatre, cinema, and academia. Born into a royal lineage on 27th March 1946 in Oba-Ile, Osun State, his journey into the arts began in 1964. He took his first professional steps with the legendary Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group, making his debut as Adejare in Orogun Adedigba, an autobiographical production written by Oyin Adejobi himself.

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Veteran actor Kola Oyewo

After nine years with the troupe, he joined the University of Ife Theatre, where he worked with the late veteran dramatist and scholar, Chief Ola Rotimi. It was there that Oyewo achieved legendary status on the stage through his masterful, definitive portrayal of "Odewale" in Rotimi's classic tragic masterpiece, The Gods Are Not to Blame.

When university policy changes required formal degrees for theatre staff, Oyewo pivoted seamlessly into academia. Demonstrating extraordinary resolve, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1995, and later a Master's degree and a PhD in Drama from the University of Ibadan.

In 1996, he joined the staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, rising to the rank of Senior Lecturer before retiring in September 2011. He went on to serve as Head of the Department of Dramatic Arts at Redeemer's University, and later as a lecturer at Elizade University, spending decades balancing screen excellence with scholarly mentorship.

On screen, Oyewo's commanding presence and deep cultural wisdom made him a vital fixture in foundational Nollywood classics. These included Saworoide, Sango, Koseegbe, and the popular television series Super Story, amongst several other celebrated productions.

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