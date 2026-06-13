Rukayat Alabi brings Limitless Without Borders 4.0 to London and Lagos, championing skills, business growth, creator wealth and global relevance

Award-winning entrepreneur, author, global speaker and CEO of RKY Group, Rukayat Alabi, is set to return with Limitless Without Borders 4.0, a two-city empowerment movement designed to connect professionals, founders, creators, investors, business leaders, exhibitors and community builders across London and Lagos.

The 2026 edition will open in London, bringing together more than 1,000 attendees for a major gathering focused on career growth, business development, creator wealth and wealth building. The movement will then extend to Lagos in August 2026, marking a significant step in its mission to build a bridge between the UK, Africa and the global economy.

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This year’s London edition will be held under the theme “Beyond the Salary: Skills, Business & Creator Wealth in the New Economy.” The theme reflects the changing realities of work, business and income in a world where professionals, founders and creators can no longer rely on one salary, one market or one traditional path to success.

For Alabi, the vision is clear. Limitless Without Borders is not just an event, but a platform created to help people think bigger, build stronger and access the knowledge, networks and visibility required to grow beyond limitations.

“Limitless Without Borders has always been about creating rooms that move people from potential to progress,” Alabi said. “This year, we are focusing on the new economy and the practical tools people need to grow their careers, build sustainable businesses, monetise their skills and create long-term wealth.”

The London edition will feature keynote sessions, expert-led panels, practical workshops, exhibitions, networking lounges, brand showcases, community awards and business-focused activations. Attendees can expect conversations around future-facing skills, career progression, entrepreneurship, personal branding, digital monetisation, property, finance, investment education and income diversification.

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A major feature of the London programme will be the return of the Limitless Launchpad, a founder-focused pitch platform created to support emerging entrepreneurs with visibility, coaching, technical support and access to business growth opportunities. The platform gives early-stage founders the opportunity to pitch their ideas, gain exposure and connect with potential partners, investors, professionals and business support organisations.

“Many people have ideas, but ideas need structure, support and visibility to grow,” Alabi said. “The Limitless Launchpad gives founders the opportunity to be seen, heard and supported. It is not just about pitching, it is about helping people move from idea to action.”

Following the London edition, the movement will continue in Lagos under the theme “Building for Global Relevance.” The Lagos edition will focus on helping African professionals, founders, and creators position themselves for opportunities beyond their immediate environment.

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For Alabi, choosing Lagos is both personal and strategic. As someone whose journey began in Nigeria before building businesses and platforms in the UK, she understands first-hand the brilliance, ambition and resilience that exist within African professionals and entrepreneurs. But she also understands the gap many people face when it comes to access, visibility, global positioning, investment readiness and the right networks.

Lagos was selected not only because of its energy and enterprise, but because it represents a generation of professionals, founders and creators who are ready to build beyond local success and step into global relevance. The city is full of talent, ideas and innovation, yet many people still need the right structure, exposure and support to turn their skills, businesses and platforms into globally competitive opportunities.

According to Alabi, this is why Lagos needs a global relevance movement.

“Lagos is full of talent, ambition and enterprise, but global relevance requires more than talent,” she said. “It requires positioning, visibility, structure, skills, networks and access to the right opportunities. Limitless Without Borders is coming to Lagos to help people build with that global mindset.”

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The Lagos programme will explore themes including Global Career Readiness: Build Skills That Get You Hired Anywhere, focusing on transferable skills, proof of work, remote opportunities and international career positioning. For founders, sessions such as Funding Ready: How to Build a Business Investors Take Seriously and Investor Ready: How to Position Your Startup for Funding will address business model clarity, pitch readiness, traction, numbers, grants, bootstrapping and what investors look for.

The creator economy will also form a major part of the Lagos conversation, with fireside chats and sessions focused on content strategy, brand deals, digital products and turning attention into income. The wealth-building track will explore how professionals, founders and creators can build beyond the 9-5 through real estate, finance, stocks, shares and long-term wealth strategies.

For organisers, the Lagos edition is not simply an expansion into another city. It is a strategic move to strengthen the connection between diaspora opportunity, African talent and global economic participation.

“Many people are building powerful careers, businesses and platforms in Lagos,” Alabi added. “But the next stage is helping more people move from local visibility to global relevance. We want people to understand how to package their skills, structure their businesses, tell stronger stories, access the right rooms and compete confidently in global markets.”

The 2026 edition follows the success of Limitless Without Borders 3.0, which took place in June 2025 at Greenwich Borough Hall and welcomed more than 1,200 physical and virtual attendees, including over 600 global online participants. The event featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions and founder-focused opportunities, reinforcing LWB’s position as a growing platform for inclusion, innovation and empowerment.

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This year’s London edition is supported by a strong network of sponsors, partners and exhibitors across career development, immigration, finance, property, wellbeing, professional development and business support.

RKY Careers will serve as Headline Sponsor, reflecting its continued commitment to career transformation, workforce development and practical skills training. Other sponsors and partners include Limitless & Thriving and LWB, IIBA, Envestors and Jara Finance.

MichelleBelle Solutions will join as the Official Immigration Partner, providing insight for attendees navigating settlement, global mobility, business immigration and UK immigration pathways. Community Health Hub will support the event as the Official Health and Wellness Partner, while Rapha Beverages will join as Refreshment Partner.

The exhibition space will feature brands including Dellexe, FitKraft Properties, Applatch Kids, Midenn Properties, Unedited Plug, Prooval, 10th Avenue and Black Woman in HR.

Together, the partner line-up reflects the broader ambition of Limitless Without Borders 4.0, creating an ecosystem where attendees can access career support, business opportunities, immigration guidance, property insight, finance education, wellbeing resources, family support and professional development in one space.

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Organisers say the two-city edition will strengthen the platform’s role as a bridge between people, markets and opportunities. The London edition will focus on helping professionals, founders and creators go beyond salary and traditional income pathways, while the Lagos edition will help ambitious talent and businesses build for global relevance.

“This is not just about hosting events in different cities,” Alabi said. “It is about building a movement that connects people to knowledge, networks, visibility and opportunity. Whether in London or Lagos, the message is the same: you can build beyond where you are, beyond what you have known and beyond the limits that have been placed around you.”

Limitless Without Borders 4.0 is expected to be one of the major community-focused empowerment platforms of the year, bringing together people across industries, countries and backgrounds with a shared focus on skills, business growth, creator wealth, global relevance and economic empowerment.

Event: Limitless Without Borders 4.0 London

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Theme: Beyond the Salary: Skills, Business & Creator Wealth in the New Economy

London Date: June 27th, 2026

London Venue: The Brook, Abbey Road Stratford, London. E15 2QT

Lagos Edition: August 15th, 2026

Lagos Theme: Building for Global Relevance

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Lagos Venue: Queens Park, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website/Tickets:www.limitlesswithoutborders.com

Expected Audience: 1,000+ professionals, founders, creators, business owners, investors, exhibitors, partners and community leaders.

About Limitless Without Borders

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Limitless Without Borders is a global empowerment platform created to help professionals, founders and creators build beyond limitations, borders and traditional pathways to success.

Founded with a mission to increase access, visibility and opportunity, the platform brings together ambitious individuals, industry leaders, business experts, investors, partners and community builders through high-impact events, workshops, exhibitions, pitch opportunities and strategic collaborations.

At its core, Limitless Without Borders exists to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity. It creates spaces where people can gain practical knowledge, build powerful networks, access business and career support, increase their visibility and take bold steps towards global relevance.

Through its flagship events in London and Lagos, Limitless Without Borders champions conversations and solutions around career growth, entrepreneurship, creator wealth, investment readiness, financial empowerment, innovation and inclusive economic participation.

More than an event, Limitless Without Borders is a movement for people who are ready to grow beyond where they started, build with purpose and compete confidently in the new economy.

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About Rukayat Alabi

Rukayat Alabi is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur, author, global speaker, career coach, business strategist and CEO of RKY Group. Through her work across career transformation, entrepreneurship, education, technology, and community empowerment, she has supported thousands of professionals and founders in accessing opportunities, building confidence, and thriving through change.

Media Contact

Organisation: Limitless Without Borders

Email: planning@limitlesswithoutborders.com

Website: www.limitlesswithoutborders.com

Instagram: limitless_without_borders