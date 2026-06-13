Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar died from diabetes and hypertension complications while being held captive by bandits

Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar died from diabetes and hypertension complications while being held captive by bandits

Abducted Army General, Abubakar Rabe dies in captivity after weeks of being held by bandits

Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information who was abducted alongside his wife, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, has died.

Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, has died from diabetes and hypertension complications while being held captive by bandits.

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The retired General and his wife were ambushed and kidnapped near Zakin Baure village along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli road in Katsina State, though his driver managed to escape with a gunshot wound.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and security agencies confirmed the death following failed rescue operations, calling the tragedy a severe national loss and a dark moment highlighting Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

​The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Muazu, confirmed the death of the retired senior military officer, disclosing that he had died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension during his captivity.

​The government expressed deep sorrow over the development, noting that the state government and security agencies made extensive efforts to secure the ex-Army General’s release, to no avail.

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​“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits’ captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the State Government and various security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy,” the statement said.

BREAKING: Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Dies in Bandits’ Captivity#trusttvnews pic.twitter.com/zrNcHvTECN — Trust TV News (@trusttv_news) June 13, 2026

​According to the government, the late General’s abduction and subsequent death represented a significant loss not only to his immediate family and Katsina State but also to Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda extended his condolences to the deceased's family and the nation, describing the incident as a dark moment that underscored the need for stronger collaboration to tackle insecurity.

It would be recalled that the retired military officer was reportedly travelling to Katsina with his wife, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, and their driver, Abdullahi Sa’idu, when they were ambushed along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area.

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​The attack occurred near Zakin Baure village.

​According to an eyewitness, the abduction occurred within Matazu Local Government Area, an area that has recorded repeated attacks by armed groups in recent years.

According to the account from the family of the late general, Abubakar’s driver escaped from the scene after sustaining a gunshot injury.

Maj. Gen. R. Abubakar, former Director of Defence Information, was kidnapped together with his wife on his way to Katsina today. He was kidnapped in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The family added that the vehicle involved in the incident, a red Peugeot 504 assigned to the retired officer, was later recovered and taken to the Matazu Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force.

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