“I regret being a mother” — Woman’s viral confession about motherhood sparks debate online

A nursing mother speaks candidly in a viral video about why she believes motherhood is a responsibility rather than a blessing

A nursing mother speaks candidly in a viral video about why she believes motherhood is a responsibility rather than a blessing

A woman's viral video declaring that motherhood is a responsibility rather than a blessing has ignited a fierce online debate. Her candid comments highlight the hidden emotional weight, identity loss, and social pressure mothers face.

A woman has gone viral after openly saying she regrets becoming a mother and describing motherhood as a responsibility rather than a blessing.

She said raising children has changed the way she makes decisions because she now considers her children and society’s expectations before herself.

Her comments mirror a wider conversation around maternal regret, where some women say they love their children but struggle with the sacrifices that come with motherhood.

Experts say feelings of maternal regret often come from exhaustion, isolation, loss of identity and pressure rather than a lack of love for children.

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A woman has caused a serious online debate after openly sharing her frustration with motherhood, saying being a mother is not always the blessing people make it look like.

In a video making rounds online, the woman said many people paint motherhood as a beautiful journey but fail to talk about the sacrifices, pressure and emotional weight that sometimes come with raising children.

"Motherhood is not a blessing, it's more of a responsibility and a punishment" - Nursing mom says https://t.co/Q7mOxzDCVA — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 27, 2026

“See, make I tell you, don't let anybody deceive you. Motherhood no be blessing. Motherhood is not a blessing. Motherhood is not a blessing. It is a responsibility,” she said.

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She went further, saying motherhood can sometimes feel like a punishment for some women because of the endless expectations attached to it.

“And sometimes it can be a punishment. Yes, I said it with my full chest. Motherhood can be a punishment to you. You can get so punished for becoming a mother. I am telling you from experience,” she added.

The woman also admitted that she regrets becoming a mother, explaining that having children has affected the way she makes decisions and lives her life.

“I regret being a mother. I regret having to make decisions because of somebody. I regret having to please somebody at all times,” she said.

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According to her, she now finds herself making choices based on her children’s needs and how people may react rather than what she personally wants.

“I can no longer make decisions because of myself. I'm making decisions because of children. Because of what will people say? How will my child feel?” she said.

Her comments have reopened conversations around the reality of motherhood, especially the experiences of women who feel overwhelmed by the responsibilities attached to parenting.

While many people describe motherhood as one of life’s greatest joys, some women have admitted privately that they struggle with the identity changes, financial pressure, emotional exhaustion and loss of personal freedom that can come with raising children.

A BBC report recently explored the experiences of women who regret becoming mothers, highlighting that some mothers can deeply love their children while still wishing they had made a different choice about becoming parents.

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One woman featured in the report, identified as Carmen, said motherhood had taken away her health, time, money, strength and body, describing the cost as something permanent.

Experts have also explained that maternal regret does not always mean a mother does not love her children. Psychotherapist Anna Mathur said that when some women talk about these feelings, the issue is often linked to isolation, exhaustion and feeling like they have lost parts of themselves.

However, the woman’s viral statement has divided social media users, with some agreeing that mothers need more honest conversations about the difficulties of parenting, while others believe describing children as a punishment crosses a line.

She ended her rant by insisting that people need to hear the uncomfortable side of parenting.

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