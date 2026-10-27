INEC’s preliminary voters’ register has drawn scrutiny over suspected AI-generated photographs and complaints of missing names and duplicate identities.

INEC’s preliminary voters’ register has drawn scrutiny over suspected AI-generated photographs and complaints of missing names and duplicate identities.

Suspected AI images in INEC’s voters’ register spark outrage as Nigerians report missing names and duplicate identities

After INEC published its preliminary voters’ register online, Nigerians raised questions about suspicious photographs, missing names and alleged duplicate voter records.

Suspected AI-generated photographs in parts of Edo State’s preliminary voters’ register have triggered questions about INEC’s verification process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Nigerian voter alleges that a record bearing identical personal details and NIN but a different photograph and gender appeared during registration, while their own name was later missing from the online register.

The complaints have fuelled concerns about the credibility of the register ahead of the 2027 elections, although the allegations do not independently establish electoral fraud.

Suspected AI-generated photographs in INEC’s preliminary voters’ register and other INEC-related identity issues have sparked outrage, with the electorate doubting the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

The controversy emerged after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published its preliminary register online on Monday, October 26, following criticism over its failure to make the document available on its website within the period prescribed by law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshots shared by housing advocate and property expert Decosule, who posts as @SuleDeco on X, showed questionable photographs attached to voter records in Ward 11, Uzairue South East, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Screenshots of suspected AI images attached to voter records in Ward 11, Uzairue South East, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Screenshots of suspected AI images attached to voter records in Ward 11, Uzairue South East, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The entries included polling units such as Iyoku-Utukwe Afashio Booth and Ikabigbo Primary School.

Screenshots of suspected AI images attached to voter records in Ward 11, Uzairue South East, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshots of suspected AI images attached to voter records in Ward 11, Uzairue South East, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The images have raised questions about how they entered INEC’s database and whether its verification procedures can identify questionable records before the final register is published.

Professor of political economy Pat Utomi joined the criticism, warning that INEC must take the credibility of the electoral process seriously.

“INEC cannot afford to be careless with the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process,” Utomi wrote on X.

He added that the alleged presence of AI-generated images raised questions about “verification, transparency and accountability”, warning that Nigeria’s democracy was at stake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshots of suspected AI images attached to voter records in Ward 11, Uzairue South East, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Other reactions have been more accusatory. One X user, @Oserume1, alleged that President Bola Tinubu was attempting to manipulate the electoral system ahead of 2027, arguing that traditional ballot-box rigging might not work.

The user also questioned whether the courts would provide effective redress if electoral disputes arose.

Voter alleges duplicate, fictitious and unresolved identity problems

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the photographs, a Nigerian voter has described an identity duplication that she says remains unresolved despite assurances from registration officials.

An X user identified as @eleniyanofcve said that during voter registration around May or June, the system flagged another record containing the same surname, first name, middle name, date of birth, state and National Identification Number (NIN).

The user said the other record had a different photograph, was marked female and was associated with a different local government area.

According to the account, officials proceeded with the registration and issued a voter identification number, assuring the user that the discrepancy would be corrected.

However, subsequent checks reportedly failed to show the user's name on the register, while the alleged duplicate remained listed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user, Oluwakemi Oyefeso, who posts as @i_am_agbeke on X, said she could not find her name in the register, even though an alleged duplicate identity containing her government name, National Identification Number (NIN) and other personal details remained listed.

“I’ve now checked the voter register, and i still cannot find my name on the voter register, meanwhile the duplicate identity which was using my government name, and issued NIN as well as all my other details which i was told would be rectified is on the voter register,” she wrote.

Oyefeso said she had previously been told the issue would be rectified, but her latest check suggested it remained unresolved.

INEC now faces calls to explain the suspicious photographs, investigate reported identity discrepancies and clarify how voters can challenge errors before the final register is certified.