"I never had much faith in marriage” — El-Rufai’s ex-wife Halima opens up on single motherhood, living with ADHD

"I never had much faith in marriage” — El-Rufai’s ex-wife Halima opens up on single motherhood, living with ADHD

"I never had much faith in marriage” — El-Rufai’s ex-wife Halima opens up on single motherhood, living with ADHD

Halima, the ex-wife of Bashir, son of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has opened up on life after marriage, motherhood and living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Halima, Bashir El-Rufai’s ex-wife, opens up on divorce, single motherhood and living with ADHD.

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She reveals she believed her marriage would end before it began and later faced another heartbreak after falling in love again.

Bashir El-Rufai previously blamed his divorce on “Gen Z wahala” and claimed Halima proposed marriage to him.

In a personal letter published on her Substack titled Memoirs of a Single Nigerian Twin Mum with ADHD, the mother of two reflected on her marriage, divorce, and experiences with love.

Halima revealed that she became a single mother when her twin boys were two years old after her marriage ended in July 2024.

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She explained that she had little faith in marriage from the outset, although she remained hopeful about love.

“I became a single mother when my boys were two.

My marriage ended in July 2024. The truth is that I had never had much faith in marriage. I didn't grow up surrounded by enough examples that convinced me men were particularly safe places to put your heart. Somewhere inside me, I think I knew my marriage would end before it even began. Imagine entering a marriage already preparing for its funeral.”

Despite her reservations about men and marriage, Halima said her strong belief in love made her open her heart again months after her divorce.

However, the relationship ended in heartbreak, leaving her to reflect on a familiar saying about how men can stain a woman’s white.

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“Then my marriage actually ended. And somehow, several months later, I fell in love again. Of course I did. For someone with so little faith in men, I have a ridiculous amount of faith in love.

I trusted again. Hoped again. Imagined again. And got my heart broken again. There is a saying that men will stain your white."

Using her love for white shirts as a metaphor, Halima explained that she does not allow embarrassment to define her.

She said she prefers to confront difficult situations herself before anyone else gets the chance to use them against her. According to her, she can laugh at an embarrassing situation, fix what needs fixing, put her metaphorical white shirt back on and move forward.

Her reflection comes months after Bashir El-Rufai publicly addressed the end of their marriage.

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In a previous statement, Bashir attributed the divorce to what he described as his inability to deal with “Gen Z wahala.”

“Yes, I divorced my first wife (I have no time for Gen Z wahala).”

Bashir also claimed that he had never been the one to initiate romantic relationships, saying women usually made the first move.

He said Halima was also the one who proposed marriage to him, adding that he had never used money in exchange for companionship.

“I don’t toast babes. Never have. It’s not even about bragging rights or pride. Neither have I ever used money in exchange for companionship. Sometimes it’s even years later that I discover one babe or another liked me. I can’t tell. They make the first move. I also never asked a girl to marry me. Even my 1st she was the one who proposed. Not to impress anyone, but that’s the fact,” he had stated.

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