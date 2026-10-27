‘I never knew my skills could pay until I made my first $1,200 from a gig’: How young Nigerians are turning digital skills into money

For young Nigerians like Lawal Yunusa, turning digital skills into real income transformed his future after earning $1,200 from a single gig. Through the Mastercard Foundation and CcHUB's GATEWAY program, youth across 10 states are learning to build portfolios, secure clients, and bridge the gap to global gig opportunities.

After spending months practising a skill and wondering whether it will ever pay off, seeing someone put a price on your ability can change how you see your future.

For Lawal Yunusa, a graduate of the GATEWAY program, that moment came when he earned $1,200 from the experience and skills he gained through the initiative.

“Through the programme, I learned how to transform my skills, ideas, and knowledge into opportunities that create real value,” he said.

The money was proof that his skills could be more than something he enjoyed doing. They could earn him an income.

But not everyone who has a skill knows how to make money from it.

When having a skill is not enough

In an email, a respondent identified as Mary A. Likibe expressed her frustration about trying to improve her circumstances but not knowing where to turn for help.

“Things are not really working for me. I've also thought of this X monetisation of a thing, but who's going to acquaint me with the knowledge?” she asked.

Mary’s question reflects a familiar struggle that many young, clueless Nigerians have experienced at some point in their journey. They want to earn more but don't know how to turn an idea or ability into an opportunity.

Consider a young Nigerian who has learnt graphic design through online tutorials. They can create flyers, design logos and make social media posts. Friends may even compliment their work. But how do they find paying clients? How much should they charge? What happens if they do not own a laptop or have reliable internet access?

These are the gaps between having a skill and earning from it. Without a portfolio, professional guidance or access to potential clients, even talented people can struggle to get noticed.

The experience of Nigerian designer Ela, featured by Zikoko , illustrates what can happen when those gaps begin to close. After earning $600 from freelance gigs in 2021, she returned to design in 2023 with a stronger portfolio and attracted clients, including one who paid $2,000 for a website and brand redesign.

Her experience shows that talent matters, but so does knowing how to present your work, reach clients and manage the business side of freelancing.

The growing opportunity in the gig economy

For many Nigerians, getting a job traditionally means earning a qualification, preparing a CV and applying to companies. But a permanent office job is no longer the only way to earn a living.

A young person who can manage social media accounts, design websites or edit videos can work with businesses on individual projects, sometimes serving several clients at once. This is part of the gig economy, where people earn through short-term jobs, freelance assignments and project-based work.

The opportunity is growing. The global gig economy was valued at approximately $556.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.85 trillion by 2032, according to figures cited by the American Planning Association.

Meanwhile, a 2018 Korn Ferry study projected that more than 85 million workers could be missing from the global workforce by 2030 because of skills shortages.

These figures point to the importance of developing skills that businesses need. Digital marketing, graphic design, UI/UX design, and video production and editing offer different ways to enter this market.

A digital marketer can help a business attract customers online. A graphic designer can create promotional materials and brand identities. A UI/UX designer can make websites and apps easier to use, while a video editor can help businesses and content creators produce engaging videos.

But learning these skills is only the beginning. Freelancers must also demonstrate what they can do, communicate with clients, meet deadlines and build a reputation.

For aspiring freelancers, a portfolio is a practical place to start. It does not have to contain work for major brands or paying clients.

Sample projects can demonstrate ability, provided they are clearly identified as practice work. The next step is to identify potential customers, explain the service being offered and learn how to price and deliver it professionally.

However, access remains a challenge. Buying a laptop, paying for internet and securing reliable electricity can be difficult for young people already struggling financially.

Women balancing work and caregiving, as well as persons with disabilities and displaced young people, can face extra barriers to training, equipment and professional networks.

Martina Emmanuel, a wife and mother who previously taught at a private school, found a new career path through GATEWAY after turning her long-standing interest in UI/UX design into a source of income.

“UI/UX has always been my thing,” she said.

Through the programme, Martina learnt to position her skills for paid projects and understand their market value. She noted that working remotely allows her to take on projects from home and organise her day around family responsibilities.

What is GATEWAY, and why do you need it?

Simply put, Gateway is a program that helps young Nigerians connect their skills to opportunities.

The GATEWAY program, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with CcHUB, is designed for young Nigerians aged 18 to 35 who already have digital skills but need help turning them into income.

The programme’s focus areas are digital marketing, graphic design, UI/UX design, and video production and editing. It helps participants strengthen their portfolios, prepare for professional work and pursue local and international gig opportunities.

For many, work tools have always been a barrier. GATEWAY operates across 10 states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Kano, Abuja (FCT), Delta, Edo, Rivers, and Enugu, with 20 hubs equipped with computers, internet access, workspace, and electricity.

It prioritises women, persons with disabilities and displaced young people.

Participants can also access financial services, including insurance, pensions, credit options and cross-border payments. The programme is free for eligible participants and has helped many young Nigerians.

For Martina Emmanuel, the experience has changed how she approaches UI/UX design.

“Since completing the GATEWAY program, I've started to see UI/UX design more like a business,” she said. “I've been privileged to work on certain projects, and I know how much I charged and how much I was paid for those projects.”

Lawal's $1,200 gig is another example of what participants have achieved.

Building a sustainable income takes time, practice and persistence. Still, the goal is to help young people move from having a skill to demonstrating it, finding opportunities and getting paid.

If you are between 18 and 35 and already have skills in digital marketing, graphic design, UI/UX design or video production and editing, you may not need to start from scratch. You may need the right support to take the next step.

Ready to turn your skills into income? Visit gateway.cchub.africa to explore the GATEWAY programme, check your eligibility and register.

Your skill is a starting point. With the right tools and access to opportunities, it can become a source of income.