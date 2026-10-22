Woman accommodates homeless stranger out of pity, wakes up to nightmare she never expected
Ogechi says she lost an iPhone 12 Pro, six wigs, perfume, and other valuables after offering a stranger shelter.
Nigerian woman recounts meeting a stranger at a beach and helping her find accommodation.
Ogechi reveals why she decided against pursuing legal action after recovering some of her stolen belongings.
Ogechi explained that she took pity on the woman after she disclosed that she needed accommodation she could afford. Although she was initially cautious because they barely knew each other, an unexpected situation eventually led them to share a room.
“Since I didn’t know her, I was being careful. Before I go out, I will lock my room and leave her in the other one, which was her room. She said she would be buying properties little by little," Ogechi explained
“Yesterday, they brought the light, and she said the socket in the sitting room was not working, so she wanted to charge in my room, and she wanted to lie on a bed since she didn’t have a bed. I said ok since we are together.”
However, Ogechi said she woke up the following morning to discover that several of her belongings were missing.
“Waking up this morning, my phone, iPhone 12 Pro, my six wigs, my powerbank, perfume and everything.”
YOU MIGHT LIKE: She opened the door thinking it was her nanny. What she saw next turned a quiet night into a terrifying ordeal
She subsequently shared the woman's details online and appealed to Nigerians for help.
Recounting how they met, Ogechi said she first encountered the woman at a beach, where she asked her to model lashes for her business. The woman later patronised Ogechi before disclosing that she had accommodation problems after her landlady allegedly sent her packing.
READ ALSO: What happened to Broda Shaggi? How a stray bullet left him fearing he would never perform again
Ogechi later apprehended the woman and recovered some of her belongings. However, she said she decided against pursuing the matter legally because of the cost involved in following it through.
The incident has highlighted the risks of offering accommodation to people one barely knows, even when the gesture comes from a place of compassion.
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-