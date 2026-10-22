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Woman accommodates homeless stranger out of pity, wakes up to nightmare she never expected

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:32 - 22 October 2026
Woman accommodates homeless stranger out of pity, wakes up to a nightmare she never expected
A Nigerian woman identified as Ogechi has recounted how a stranger she offered shelter to robbed her of valuables worth millions of naira.
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  • Ogechi says she lost an iPhone 12 Pro, six wigs, perfume, and other valuables after offering a stranger shelter.

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  • Nigerian woman recounts meeting a stranger at a beach and helping her find accommodation.

  • Ogechi reveals why she decided against pursuing legal action after recovering some of her stolen belongings.

Ogechi explained that she took pity on the woman after she disclosed that she needed accommodation she could afford. Although she was initially cautious because they barely knew each other, an unexpected situation eventually led them to share a room.

“Since I didn’t know her, I was being careful. Before I go out, I will lock my room and leave her in the other one, which was her room. She said she would be buying properties little by little," Ogechi explained

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“Yesterday, they brought the light, and she said the socket in the sitting room was not working, so she wanted to charge in my room, and she wanted to lie on a bed since she didn’t have a bed. I said ok since we are together.”

However, Ogechi said she woke up the following morning to discover that several of her belongings were missing.

“Waking up this morning, my phone, iPhone 12 Pro, my six wigs, my powerbank, perfume and everything.”

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She subsequently shared the woman's details online and appealed to Nigerians for help.

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Recounting how they met, Ogechi said she first encountered the woman at a beach, where she asked her to model lashes for her business. The woman later patronised Ogechi before disclosing that she had accommodation problems after her landlady allegedly sent her packing.

READ ALSO: What happened to Broda Shaggi? How a stray bullet left him fearing he would never perform again

Ogechi later apprehended the woman and recovered some of her belongings. However, she said she decided against pursuing the matter legally because of the cost involved in following it through.

The incident has highlighted the risks of offering accommodation to people one barely knows, even when the gesture comes from a place of compassion.

@ogebby05 #goviral ♬ original sound - ogechi💕
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