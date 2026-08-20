Singer Mary J. Blige reflects on being childfree, shares how she deals with loneliness

Singer Mary J. Blige reflects on being childfree, shares how she deals with loneliness

Singer Mary J. Blige reflects on being childfree, shares how she deals with loneliness

American singer, songwriter and actress, Mary J. Blige has opened up about her decision to remain childfree, loneliness and how she has dealt with painful experiences from her past.

Mary J. Blige opens up about her decision to remain childfree, loneliness and how she enjoys her own company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She reflects on her changing perspective on motherhood and healing from past abuse.

She says she sometimes feels lonely but enjoys her own company.

In a recent interview on the IMO Podcast, the Grammy-winning singer discussed music, healing and her journey to becoming herself.

Blige explained that she once decided not to have children after watching family members and other mothers struggle with childcare and lose some of their freedom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I saw a lot of people struggling. My family members, they needed babysitters. I saw them having no choice, no freedom.”

She admitted that her perspective has changed with age, especially after seeing the value parents place on their teenage children.

“When you are younger, those are the choices you make- I don’t want any kids but when you get older, you start to see how valuable parents’ teenagers are to them. So now it’s a bit of mixed feelings.”

Blige also spoke about healing from past abuse and how the experience strengthened her.

“We are here. We’ve forgiven and moved past but it still hurts sometimes but it’s a blessing in that lesson. It strengthened me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On whether she feels lonely because of her decision to remain childfree, Blige admitted that she sometimes does but said she enjoys her own company.

“Sometimes, I’m lonely like I’m alone in my home alot but I have a good time. I love listening to music, laughing on my own and trying on clothes. It is what it is.”

Blige was previously married to music manager and producer Martin Isaacs. The couple got married in 2003 and remained together for years before their divorce was finalised in June 2018.

The couple did not have children together, although Blige was a stepmother to Isaacs’ three children from previous relationships. She previously spoke about embracing her role as a stepmother.