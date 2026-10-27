Cloud hosting in Nigeria: A Founder’s guide to AFRICLOUD

Where a young company runs its product decides who can touch production, how quickly a bad night can be undone and how the monthly bill behaves. This guide follows a Nigerian startup from its first server in Lagos to its first market abroad.

Most Nigerian startups pick a host in a hurry, often the week of launch, and then live with that choice for years. The decision settles where customer records are kept, what happens when someone breaks production at midnight, and whether spending tracks real usage or a guess made on day one.

AFRICLOUD, which sells Compute, Storage and Networking as a cloud infrastructure provider, operates a region in Lagos from an in-country data centre, with two more in Johannesburg and Lisbon. This guide walks through the choices a founder faces, using what AFRICLOUD offers Nigerian teams as the worked example.

Where to Host: Begin in Lagos

For a product whose users are mostly Nigerian, the Lagos region is the obvious first home. A company’s servers there sit in Nigeria, and so do the Storage they use and the Backups made from them, which gives a short, concrete reply when an investor or an enterprise customer asks where the product actually runs. Location matters under the NDPA, Nigeria’s data protection statute, yet it does not make anyone compliant by itself: whether a given startup meets the Act’s obligations needs an individual legal assessment.

Underneath sits AFRICLOUD’s own network, AS209179, which exchanges traffic directly with Nigerian networks at the IXPN exchange in Lagos. The region reaches many West African markets as well, so early customers outside Nigeria do not force an immediate move.

Founders should understand the model before they sign up. Cloud Servers are self-managed: each one comes with full root access and its own kernel under KVM full virtualisation, and the team chooses, installs and looks after the software running on it. AFRICLOUD looks after the hardware, the network and the platform beneath. Companies that would prefer to hand over routine server administration can ask about managed services, which are scoped for each engagement.

Start Small, Then Scale

A sensible first order is one modest machine from AFRICLOUD’s Cloud Server range. Provisioning is fully automatic, and a new server comes up about 50 seconds after the payment clears. Plans only move in one direction: a bigger plan takes effect after a quick reboot and the disk grows with it, but a plan cannot later be reduced. Buying for this month’s traffic and upgrading when the numbers justify it is therefore wiser than paying for imagined demand.

As the product matures, the next building blocks are already part of the platform. Block Storage volumes hold databases and user uploads apart from the server and can be enlarged while in use, without downtime. Private Networking joins servers in one location on an address range the team picks, and the internal traffic between them is not billed.

Moving a Floating IP from one server to another within its region needs no DNS change, which turns a migration or a failover into a routine task. For a workload that needs an entire physical machine, Bare Metal is available too, with each server built to order and offered in Lagos, Johannesburg and Lisbon alike.

Recovering From Mistakes

Every small team eventually ships a broken release, drops the wrong database table or writes a firewall rule that shuts out its own engineers. What matters is how fast the team climbs back, and several of the tools for that are in the customer’s own hands.

Before anything risky, a Snapshot records the server exactly as it is; each Cloud Server keeps up to five, and returning to one takes a single click. The optional Backups service makes a copy every day and holds three restore points, which the team can restore themselves from the dashboard without asking anyone.

When a firewall mistake blocks SSH, the console in the web browser still reaches the machine. And when starting afresh is quicker than repairing, one click wipes a server back to a fresh operating system image. For problems that do need a person, support is available by chat and email around the clock.

Managing Who Can Touch What

Startups often begin with one shared login that everyone uses, which becomes a liability the day a contractor leaves or a laptop goes missing. AFRICLOUD team accounts replace that with individual logins, each assigned one of four roles that the platform enforces: owner, admin, member or billing. The person who pays the bills and the engineer who deploys the code get the access their jobs need, and no more.

Logins can require a code from an authenticator app, backed by recovery codes, and any signed-in session or device can be checked and cut off. Automation gets the same care: API keys can be scoped and tied to particular IP addresses, so each deployment script carries only the permissions it uses. Each account also carries “an activity log of every action on your server and account, visible in the dashboard”, and with it the question of who changed something, and when, stops being guesswork.

Paying in Naira, and Only for What Runs

Invoices for Nigerian customers are issued in Naira, and there is no setup fee on any Cloud Server plan. Production servers that run all year can sit on monthly billing or be paid ahead for as long as three years. Short-lived work, such as a demo built for an investor meeting or a load test before launch day, suits hourly billing instead: the team selects it per resource in the dashboard, and charges are drawn from a prepaid wallet. Keep that wallet in credit, and renewals happen by themselves, even with no card saved on the account.

Topping up the wallet, or settling an invoice, can be done on the AFRICLOUD dashboard with a Naira Card or a Naira bank transfer, so nobody on the team needs an international card. Payment by card or PayPal works too, and founders who hold digital assets can read how AFRICLOUD accepts cryptocurrency, with more than 300 coins supported, Bitcoin and USDT among them.

One Account When the Company Expands

A Nigerian startup that finds traction usually looks next at Accra, Nairobi, Johannesburg or a first customer in Europe. Everything is ordered and run from one AFRICLOUD account, whichever of the three regions it lives in. Lagos takes Nigeria and a large share of West Africa; users in Southern and East Africa are served from Johannesburg; Lisbon handles North Africa, Europe and Brazil. Expanding becomes a matter of adding servers in the region that suits the new customers, from the same dashboard, under the same team roles and the same activity log, rather than signing up with a second provider and learning a new system.

A Practical First Week

A founder evaluating the platform can cover most of what matters in a week: deploy one Cloud Server in Lagos, turn on two-factor authentication, invite colleagues with the right roles, take a Snapshot before the first major change, and decide which resources should run by the hour and which by the month. Founders ready to start can compare AFRICLOUD’s plans for Nigeria and place a first order, billed in Naira.