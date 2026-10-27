Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori approves a new retirement age of 65 years for skilled clinical health professionals to reduce manpower shortages in public hospitals

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori approves a new retirement age of 65 years for skilled clinical health professionals to reduce manpower shortages in public hospitals

Delta doctors don’t have to retire at 60 again as state approves 65-year exit age for health workers

Delta State Government has raised the retirement age for 26 categories of clinical health workers from 60 to 65 years or 40 years of service. Approved by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the policy aims to curb manpower shortages in public hospitals.

Delta State Government has increased the retirement age for clinical health workers in government hospitals from 60 to 65 years.

Eligible workers can now serve up to 40 years in service or age 65, whichever comes first.

The policy covers 26 categories of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists.

The extension is designed to address healthcare manpower shortages and retain experienced professionals in public hospitals.

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Many experienced doctors, nurses and other health workers in Delta State can now stay longer on the job after the state government approved a new retirement age of 65 years for skilled clinical health professionals working in government hospitals.

The policy allows eligible health workers to retire at 65 years of age or after 40 years of service, whichever comes first, instead of the previous 60-year retirement age or 35 years of service.

The move, approved by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is aimed at reducing manpower shortages in public hospitals and keeping experienced medical professionals within the state’s healthcare system.

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The extension covers 26 categories of skilled clinical health workers who are actively involved in patient care across government hospitals.

Medical workers across different fields welcomed the policy, which covered doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other clinical professionals.

Those affected include medical officers, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers, optometrists, psychologists, dental officers, community health officers and audiologists.

Other beneficiaries include dieticians, medical laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians, X-ray technicians, dental technologists, dental therapists, prosthetic professionals and orthoptists, among others.

The decision followed requests from the Delta State chapters of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), which appealed for the state to adopt the policy after a similar approval at the federal level.

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Under the new arrangement, health workers who want to benefit from the extension must apply through their respective Chief Medical Directors six months before they clock 60 years or complete 35 years in service.

Applicants will also be required to provide a medical certificate confirming that they are fit to continue working.

The Chief Medical Directors will then forward the applications to the Delta State Ministry of Health, where they will be reviewed and approved by the Commissioner for Health.

However, the extension only applies to clinical health professionals working directly in government hospitals. Health workers serving in ministries and extra-ministerial departments are not covered by the policy.

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The state government said the move would help retain valuable experience within the hospital system while ensuring that patients continue to benefit from the expertise of senior medical professionals.