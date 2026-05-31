We need to speak up, our country is gone - Davido charges entertainers on rising insecurity

Davido, the Nigerian singer, has said entertainers are not doing enough to speak out against the country’s growing insecurity.

Davido says Nigerian entertainers, including himself, have not done enough to speak out against insecurity and injustice in the country.

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The singer denied belonging to any political “City Boy” group, insisting he had previously criticised the government.

Davido urged entertainers to use their platforms to highlight national issues and demand change.

The singer, via the social media platform X called on entertainers to speak more about the challenges facing the country.

In the post, Davido admitted that entertainers, including himself, had not done enough to speak out against injustice and the worsening state of affairs in Nigeria.

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He added that Nigerian entertainers must begin using their platforms to draw attention to the problems affecting citizens.

He wrote, “I can’t lie, we entertainers… we dey f**k up, I won’t lie, including me. We need to speak up. It’s too much injustice going on. Our country don go.”

The singer also maintained that he is not part of any “City Boy” group, insisting that he had spoken against the government in the past.

This comes after a social media user criticised him for not being sincere

“I no dey part of any City Boy group. When I called out the government on American media, you guys rained curses on me,” Davido wrote.

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Davido tells Nigerian entertainers to use their platforms to draw attention to the problems affecting citizens

He added that his relationship with “ST” was only personal and did not mean he belonged to any political group.

The singer added, “I’ve been friends with ST for years, and that’s where it stops, and I call and complain to him all the time, even in person.”

Davido denied being a part of the City Boy movement, explains his relationship with Seyi Tinubu

The singer’s remark comes amid increased calls from celebrities who are calling out the country’s leadership over rising insecurity.

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Recently, more Nigerian celebrities and public figures have used their platforms to draw attention to the situation and encourage the government to take action.

​Skepta, the British-Nigerian rapper, called out President Bola Tinubu and asked for global support for Nigerians facing these challenges.

🗣️ TINUBU!! TINUBU!! TINUBU!!!

How many times have we called your name?! 😡

pic.twitter.com/0yRFTDRH8m — Big Smoke - (@Skepta) May 30, 2026

Davido recently said he is taking a break from music to support the re-election campaign of Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun and his uncle.