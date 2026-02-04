Signs There May Be a Snake in Your Compound (And What to Do Before It’s Too Late)
Nothing shakes your spirit faster than hearing someone casually say, “I think I saw something crawl.”
In Nigeria, especially during the rainy season, snake sightings aren’t something that happens “somewhere in the bush.” Snakes show up in estates, family compounds, student hostels, unfinished buildings, and even inside toilets (we all know the level 300 students and Zainab Ahmad’s story, right?)
And the scary part? Most people don’t see the snake first. They see the signs. According to a snake expert, "snakes are silent, they time your movement, they know when you are out of the house, when to move, they know when you are around, when to move, and they can live with you for years, you won't know.”
I sincerely hope they aren’t watching as I write this.
Anyway, if you’ve been hearing strange sounds, noticing weird movement, or suddenly feeling like your compound has become a little too quiet and suspicious, this article is for you.
Let’s talk about the real signs that there may be a snake in your compound and what you should do immediately.
Signs There May Be a Snake in Your Room, House or Compound
1. You’re Suddenly Seeing More Rats Than Usual
Snakes follow food. If rats have turned your compound into their personal playground, you might unknowingly be running a buffet.
What to watch for:
Rat droppings near corners.
Holes in walls or drainage.
Rats running at night.
2. You Notice Strange Tracks or Drag Marks
As someone who schooled in a rural area, this was a common sign my mates and I excitedly point out to each other. Snakes don’t have legs, but they leave movement patterns.
In sandy compounds or dusty areas, you may notice:
Wavy drag marks.
Long, thin trails.
Disturbed soil near bushes.
It’s subtle, but once you see it, you won’t forget it.
3. You Find a Shed Snake Skin
This is one of the clearest signs. Snakes shed their skin as they grow, and sometimes they leave it behind in hidden corners.
It looks like:
Thin, transparent rubber
Scaly patterns
Often found near woodpiles, rocks, or storage areas.
If you find snake skin, assume the snake is nearby or has been.
4. Your Pets Are Acting Weird
Animals notice danger faster than humans. If your dog is barking aggressively at one corner of the compound, or your cat keeps staring at a spot like it’s possessed, don’t ignore it.
5. You Hear Hissing or Rustling Sounds at Odd Hours
Snakes are quiet, but not invisible. At night or early morning, you may hear:
Rustling in dry leaves
Sudden movement in the grass
A faint hiss
If your compound has thick vegetation, those sounds should be investigated.
6. Frogs and Lizards Are Everywhere
Snakes love frogs and lizards. So if your compound is suddenly hosting plenty frogs near water, lizards and small animals, that ecosystem can attract snakes.
7. You Have Overgrown Bushes or Untouched Corners
If you have a small bush around your house, even if it’s for aesthetic reasons, just know you are running a free Airbnb for snakes.
They love tall grass, untouched gutters, unused building materials and dark corners behind tanks.
8. You Spot Holes or Burrows Near the House
Snakes don’t always dig holes, but they often take over existing ones made by rodents or insects.
Check for holes near foundations, spaces under slabs, and open drain edges. These are perfect hiding spots.
9. Chickens or Small Animals Start Disappearing
If you keep poultry and notice missing chicks, eggs, or birds, don’t automatically blame “thieves.” Snakes are notorious for raiding coops quietly.
A sudden drop in rodent activity can also indicate that snakes have entered your area. Snakes feed on rodents, so fewer sightings may suggest a hidden predator.
10. You See Weird Droppings and Perceive Strange Smells
Snake poop is usually black or dark brown, kind of lumpy or segmented, and you might even notice bits of fur or small bones from whatever it has eaten.
Some snakes also give off a strong, musky odour, especially when they feel threatened or are marking their space. So if you start seeing droppings like this or suddenly notice an unusual smell in your compound (something sharp and earthy), it could mean snakes are nearby and actively hunting.
Common Types of Snakes Near Homes and How They Behave
Not all snakes are venomous, but their presence can still be alarming. Common snakes that appear near homes include rat snakes, cobras, pythons, and vipers.
Snakes are usually nocturnal, hiding during the day and hunting at night. They are drawn to areas with abundant prey like rats, water, and shelter.
Why Snakes Enter Compounds in the First Place
Snakes don’t just wake up and decide to ruin your week. They enter compounds for very specific reasons:
Food (rats, lizards, frogs, chickens)
Shelter (cool dark spaces, piles of wood, abandoned corners)
Water (especially during heat or rainy season)
Escape from flooding or bushfire.
What to Do If You Spot a Snake or Suspect One Is in Your Compound
Now the important part: don’t panic, but don’t play. Here’s what you should do.
1. Do Not Try to Catch or Kill It Yourself
This is Nigeria, not an action film. Most snake bites happen when people attempt to handle snakes.
Do not:
Chase it with a stick
Attempt to catch it
Try burning the bush immediately
A frightened snake is more dangerous than a hidden one. Sudden movements may provoke the snake. Maintain a safe distance of at least several feet.
2. Keep People Away From the Area
Clear the space, call children indoors, and warn neighbours if necessary. Snakes strike when they feel cornered.
3. Call Local Hunters
In many Nigerian states, there are local hunters. If you don’t know one, ask neighbours, someone always knows “a man that handles these things.”
3. Reduce Hiding Spots Immediately
Once the snake is gone (or even before help arrives), clean up bushes, wood piles, abandoned blocks, and open drains. Snakes return to places that feel safe.
4. Block Entry Points Into the House
Seal holes under doors, cracks in walls, open vents and bathroom drain gaps
5. Keep the Compound Clean and Rodent-Free
Remember: no rats, fewer snakes. Use traps, proper waste disposal, and covered food storage. Regularly trim grass, clear weeds, and remove debris. A clean compound discourages snakes from settling.
What to Do If Someone Gets Bitten By a Snake
This is critical. If a snake bite happens:
Do NOT suck the venom
Do NOT cut the wound
Do NOT tie it tightly with a rope.
Instead:
Keep the person calm
Immobilise the limb
Rush to the nearest hospital immediately (you may want to pray instead since Nigerian hospitals are lacking anti-venom)
Ask ahead if they have antivenom.
Snake bites are time-sensitive. Every second matter.
How to Prevent Snakes From Entering Your Compound
Prevention is honestly the best survival plan. Do these regularly:
Clear grasses weekly
Cover gutters and drains
Store firewood properly
Keep poultry areas secure
Avoid leaving rubbish heaps
Fix broken fences
Use natural repellents. Certain oils, like clove or cinnamon, and plants like marigolds or lemongrass can deter snakes. These aren’t foolproof but help reduce attraction.
There are chemical repellents available that are more potent than natural oils. These can be sprinkled around your garden or home foundation for extra protection.
In all, snakes can appear in anyone’s compound, but with careful observation and preventive measures, you can reduce risks significantly. Spotting early signs like shed skin, droppings, and disturbed pets is key to keeping your family and pets safe.
If you actually saw one, even if it was just a “flash,” even if you’re not sure, even if someone says, “Maybe it was just a rope,” please take it seriously. Most snake bites happen because people assumed they imagined it.
