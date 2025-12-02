What To Do In an Acid Attack

Acid Attacks Are Rising — Here’s How to Protect Yourself and Respond Fast

Sadly, acid attacks are more common than you think.

You probably saw the news – Timothy Gilbert bathed his girlfriend, Angela Ogah, with acid . If you're chronically online, then you must have heard about the acid attack on popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi in London. Terrifying, isn’t it? Sadly, acid attacks are more common than you think. We may not have perfect numbers, as many cases go unreported, but the pattern is clear: acid attacks are a growing concern.

This isn’t an attempt to scare or paralyse you. Think of this as a survival guide. A friendly, street-smart conversation about situational awareness, what to do if things go south, and steps to protect your dignity and your life.

A Step-by-Step Guide on What To Do In an Acid Attack

If the worst happens, your first minute matters more than anything. Here’s a simple, urgent checklist to help save your life and that of others.

Immediate First Aid

Step 1: Call for help, loudly. Shout for bystanders, and flag down passersby; people often wait until someone leads. You might be that someone for yourself. Ask anyone to call the national emergency number: 112 or 767 if you’re in Lagos.



Step 2: Find a large tap, water fountain or hose and rinse the affected area with clean water immediately. The very first priority is diluting and washing off the acid, even before you think of anything else. Do this simultaneously with Step 1.

Also, ensure you rinse eyes, face and airway first; don't rub or wipe the skin, and ensure the water runs off the affected area rather than pooling in the skin.



Step 3: Remove contaminated clothing carefully. If a fabric is stuck to your skin, don’t rip it off; cut it away or slide it gently off, and most importantly, remove your accessories. They can retain acid.



Step 4: Flush continuously for at least 20 minutes. Not just a splash. Steady, generous flow. Aim to wash off as much acid as possible. Bottled or sachet water is insufficient in this case.



Step 5: Avoid roadside “remedies”. No oils, toothpaste, creams, eggs, milk, or unverified substances. These often do more harm than good.

After the Initial Rinse

Step 6: To prevent contamination, apply a sterile dressing or cling film loosely to the affected area.



Step 7: Seek medical attention as soon as possible. Burns from acid worsen quickly. Time matters. Don’t delay.



Efficient action in those first critical moments can mean the difference between recovery and irreversible damage.

Why Do These Attacks Happen?

There’s no single “type” of acid-attack scenario. Some are triggered by personal disputes like relationship breakups, betrayal, and jealousy. Others stem from general street crime, gang violence or random aggression. What makes acid especially dangerous is its easy accessibility. In many places, corrosive chemicals meant for industrial or domestic use end up in markets or street shops with little to no regulation. That means a blow-up, a heated argument or a moment of revenge could turn lethal fast. That’s why it pays to stay alert.

There are usually subtle signs that someone might be a threat, not necessarily in the case of an acid attack, but generally. It could be: A partner or acquaintance becomes obsessive or unpredictable after a fight.



Someone making off-hand statements like “I’ll teach you a lesson”, especially during arguments.



Unfamiliar individuals suddenly showing excessive interest or trailing behind you, whether on foot or in transport. If your gut says something’s off, trust it. Nobody owes anyone an explanation when it comes to their safety.

Everyday Safety Hacks You Can Use Without Living in Fear

Being safe doesn’t mean living in a bubble. It means adopting simple habits that keep you alert without taming your freedom. When in public, especially at night, try to stay where you can see exits. Avoid cramped alleys or too-quiet shortcuts.



If you’re commuting, aim for verified transport services: shared taxis, vetted ride apps, or trusted groups.



Keep your phone with you and share your location with a friend if you’ll be walking or commuting late.



If a public disagreement is heating up, step back before walking away. Don’t engage further.



Avoid accepting help from strangers if you feel uneasy. Trust your instincts.

Most importantly, do not share your live location on the internet.