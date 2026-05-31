Ooni of Ife holds colourful naming ceremony for twin sons

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and his wife, Olori Mariam, held a naming ceremony for their newborn twins at the Ile-Ife Palace in Osun State.

The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam held a naming ceremony for their newborn twin boys at the Ile-Ife Palace in Osun State.

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Traditional naming rites were performed, and the twins were given the names Prince Adelowo Adelanaire Adejare Adedunmininu Ademola Taiwo and Prince Adeleye Adelanaola Adejuwon Adedoyim Adebola Kehinde.

​The Ooni thanked the public for their prayers and confirmed that both Olori Mariam and the twins are in good health.

​Members of the royal household, traditional chiefs, family, and some of the monarch’s wives, including Olori Aderonke, Olori Temitope, and Olori Ashley, attended the event.

​Traditional rites for naming newborns were observed during the ceremony. Bananas, beans, kola nuts, bitter kola, sugarcane, gin, water, cash, and dried fish were offered in prayer and for the children's blessings.

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​An elder announced the names of the twins during the ceremony, starting with the first child, Taiwo, and then Kehinde.

​The first prince received the names Adelowo, Adelanaire, Adejare, Adedunmininu, Ademola, and Taiwo Omo Ooni Adeyeye Ojaja II.

​The second prince was given the names Adeleye, Adelanaola, Adejuwon, Adedoyim, Adebola, and Kehinde Omo Ooni Adeyeye Ojaja II.

​Traditional music groups performed at the ceremony, and guests congratulated the monarch and his family. The celebration continued with a reception inside the palace, where guests were served food and drinks.

The Ooni of Ife and Olori Mariam

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The Ooni recently announced the birth of the twin boys and said that both Olori Mariam and the children are in good health.

​The birth comes four years after the Ooni’s marriage to Queen Mariam in 2022.

​The Queen, an indigene of Kogi State with a professional background in the oil and gas industry, was integrated into the palace after her separation from her previous wife, Naomi Silekunola.

​Her entry into the royal court was marked by traditional rites reflecting the deep-seated customs of the House of Oduduwa.

​Recall that the Palace’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, in an official statement released by the Ooni, extended his profound gratitude to Olodumare (God) for the safe delivery of the princes.

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​He confirmed that both the newborns and the Queen are in excellent health, describing the double addition to the family as a "special blessing."

​The Ooni further expressed his appreciation to the public for their sustained prayers and goodwill. He prayed that the young princes would grow in strength and wisdom, eventually serving as distinguished custodians of the Yoruba people's ancient cultural heritage.