What you should know about late Nollywood actor Patrick Okoyo

On Thursday, May 28th, a popular Nollywood actor, Patrick Chukwura Okoye, popularly known as Mr Energy, passed away.

Nollywood actor Patrick Chukwura Okoye, affectionately known as "Mr Energy," passed away on Thursday, 28 May 2026, drawing widespread tributes from the entertainment and academic communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State, Okoye was a versatile creative—celebrated for portraying traditional titles such as Igwe and Onowu alongside stars like Patience Ozokwor, whilst also serving as a lecturer and mentor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Survived by his wife and a child they welcomed in August 2025, the actor, singer, and choreographer left behind a vibrant legacy through notable feature appearances, including Finding a Wife (2022), The Jagaban (2025), and The Lion (2025).

The sad news was announced by fellow actor Ken Erics on social media. While the cause of death was not disclosed, tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues, fans, and members of the academic community.

In a statement signed by Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, Head of the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the university community expressed deep sorrow over the actor’s passing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The department described Okoye as a vibrant personality, a distinguished figure in Nollywood, an exceptional teacher, and a mentor who impacted many lives through both the entertainment industry and academia.

Late Nolywood actor Patrick Okoye

What you should know about the late actor Patrick Okoye?

Born in Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State, Patrick Okoye developed an interest in the arts during his teenage years. He later attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where he built a successful career in both acting and teaching.

Throughout his Nollywood career, he became known for portraying traditional and elderly characters, including Igwe, Onowu, and elder statesmen, earning him recognition among movie lovers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okoye served as a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Beyond acting, Okoye served as a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where he contributed to the development of aspiring actors and filmmakers.

He was married to Mrs Okoye and was a father. Reports indicate that the couple welcomed a child in August 2025.

Some of his notable movie appearances include Finding a Wife (2022), The Jagaban (2025), The Lion (2025), Midnight Love, Old School, and Over My Dead Body.

In addition to acting, Mr Energy was also known as a singer and choreographer. During his career, he worked alongside notable Nollywood stars, including Patience Ozokwor, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Rita Arum, and Yul Edochie.

Advertisement

Advertisement