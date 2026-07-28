African countries not required to show proof of funds for UK student visa: Full list
Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia are the only African countries on the exemption list.
Exemption means no upfront financial evidence unless UKVI requests it.
Nigerian applicants are still required to meet financial proof rules.
Students must still meet tuition and living cost requirements.
Three African countries are among nations whose citizens applying for a UK Student Visa are not required to submit proof of funds at the point of application.
According to updated guidance from the United Kingdom government, nationals of Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia can apply for a Student Visa without providing financial evidence upfront, although UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) may still request proof during the application process.
The exemption only applies to submitting evidence at the application stage. Applicants must still meet the UK’s financial requirements for studying in the country. (GOV.UK)
Nigerian applicants are not included among the exempt countries and may still be required to provide evidence showing they have enough money to cover tuition fees and living expenses.
African countries exempt from upfront proof of funds
The African countries currently listed are:
Botswana
Mauritius
Tunisia
Other countries exempt from submitting proof of funds upfront
The exemption list also includes countries from other continents, including:
Europe
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Americas
Barbados
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Dominican Republic
Mexico
Peru
United States
Asia and Middle East
Bahrain
Brunei
Cambodia
China
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Malaysia
Oman
Qatar
Singapore
South Korea
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
Oceania
Australia
New Zealand
What UK student visa applicants must still prove
Applicants who are required to provide financial evidence must show they have enough money to cover:
Tuition fees for their course
Living expenses while studying in the UK
Additional costs for dependants, where applicable
The required living funds depend on where the student will study:
London: £1,529 per month for up to nine months
Outside London: £1,171 per month for up to nine months
Applicants generally need to show the required funds have been held for at least 28 consecutive days, with evidence dated within 31 days of the visa application.
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Other UK Student Visa requirements
Apart from financial evidence, applicants must typically provide:
A valid passport or travel document
A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a licensed UK education provider
Proof of English language ability where required
Evidence of academic qualifications
Tuberculosis test results, if applicable
A visa application fee and immigration health surcharge payment
The UK government said the exemption is based on nationality and does not remove the requirement for students to genuinely meet the financial conditions of the Student Visa route.