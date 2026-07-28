Full list of African countries not required to show proof of funds for UK student visa.

Full list of African countries not required to show proof of funds for UK student visa.

African countries not required to show proof of funds for UK student visa: Full list

Three African countries do not need to submit proof of funds upfront for UK Student Visa applications. See the full list of exempt nations and requirements.

Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia are the only African countries on the exemption list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exemption means no upfront financial evidence unless UKVI requests it.

Nigerian applicants are still required to meet financial proof rules.

Students must still meet tuition and living cost requirements.

Three African countries are among nations whose citizens applying for a UK Student Visa are not required to submit proof of funds at the point of application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to updated guidance from the United Kingdom government, nationals of Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia can apply for a Student Visa without providing financial evidence upfront, although UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) may still request proof during the application process.

The exemption only applies to submitting evidence at the application stage. Applicants must still meet the UK’s financial requirements for studying in the country. (GOV.UK)

Nigerian applicants are not included among the exempt countries and may still be required to provide evidence showing they have enough money to cover tuition fees and living expenses.

African countries exempt from upfront proof of funds

The African countries currently listed are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Botswana

Mauritius

Tunisia

UK travel update

Other countries exempt from submitting proof of funds upfront

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exemption list also includes countries from other continents, including:

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Americas

Barbados

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Dominican Republic

Mexico

Peru

United States

Asia and Middle East

Bahrain

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Malaysia

Oman

Qatar

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

What UK student visa applicants must still prove

Applicants who are required to provide financial evidence must show they have enough money to cover:

Tuition fees for their course

Living expenses while studying in the UK

Additional costs for dependants, where applicable

The required living funds depend on where the student will study:

London: £1,529 per month for up to nine months

Outside London: £1,171 per month for up to nine months

Applicants generally need to show the required funds have been held for at least 28 consecutive days, with evidence dated within 31 days of the visa application.

Other UK Student Visa requirements

Apart from financial evidence, applicants must typically provide:

A valid passport or travel document

A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a licensed UK education provider

Proof of English language ability where required

Evidence of academic qualifications

Tuberculosis test results, if applicable

A visa application fee and immigration health surcharge payment