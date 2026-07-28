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African countries not required to show proof of funds for UK student visa: Full list

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:21 - 28 July 2026
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Full list of African countries not required to show proof of funds for UK student visa.
Three African countries do not need to submit proof of funds upfront for UK Student Visa applications. See the full list of exempt nations and requirements.
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  • Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia are the only African countries on the exemption list.

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  • Exemption means no upfront financial evidence unless UKVI requests it.

  • Nigerian applicants are still required to meet financial proof rules.

  • Students must still meet tuition and living cost requirements.

Three African countries are among nations whose citizens applying for a UK Student Visa are not required to submit proof of funds at the point of application.

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According to updated guidance from the United Kingdom government, nationals of Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia can apply for a Student Visa without providing financial evidence upfront, although UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) may still request proof during the application process.

The exemption only applies to submitting evidence at the application stage. Applicants must still meet the UK’s financial requirements for studying in the country. (GOV.UK)

Nigerian applicants are not included among the exempt countries and may still be required to provide evidence showing they have enough money to cover tuition fees and living expenses. 

African countries exempt from upfront proof of funds

The African countries currently listed are:

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  • Botswana

  • Mauritius

  • Tunisia

UK travel update

Other countries exempt from submitting proof of funds upfront

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The exemption list also includes countries from other continents, including:

Europe

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Bulgaria

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  • Croatia

  • Cyprus

  • Czechia

  • Denmark

  • Estonia

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  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hungary

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  • Iceland

  • Ireland

  • Italy

  • Latvia

  • Liechtenstein

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  • Lithuania

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Netherlands

  • Norway

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  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Serbia

  • Slovakia

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  • Slovenia

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

Americas

  • Barbados

  • Brazil

  • Canada

  • Chile

  • Dominican Republic

  • Mexico

  • Peru

  • United States

Asia and Middle East

  • Bahrain

  • Brunei

  • Cambodia

  • China

  • Indonesia

  • Japan

  • Kazakhstan

Kuwait

  • Malaysia

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • United Arab Emirates

Oceania

  • Australia

  • New Zealand

RELATED: FULL LIST: UK updates list of items you can and cannot bring into the country

What UK student visa applicants must still prove

Applicants who are required to provide financial evidence must show they have enough money to cover:

  • Tuition fees for their course

  • Living expenses while studying in the UK

  • Additional costs for dependants, where applicable 

The required living funds depend on where the student will study:

  • London: £1,529 per month for up to nine months

  • Outside London: £1,171 per month for up to nine months

Applicants generally need to show the required funds have been held for at least 28 consecutive days, with evidence dated within 31 days of the visa application. 

RELATED: Canada reveals 6 requirements Nigerians and other foreigners must meet to secure a visa — see list of requirements

Other UK Student Visa requirements

Apart from financial evidence, applicants must typically provide:

  • A valid passport or travel document

  • A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a licensed UK education provider

  • Proof of English language ability where required

  • Evidence of academic qualifications

  • Tuberculosis test results, if applicable

  • A visa application fee and immigration health surcharge payment 

The UK government said the exemption is based on nationality and does not remove the requirement for students to genuinely meet the financial conditions of the Student Visa route. 

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