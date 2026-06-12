UK considers easing work visa rules for Nigerians – Here’s how the proposed changes could benefit you

The UK is considering easing work visa requirements for skilled Nigerians and other foreign professionals. Here's what could change, who may benefit, and how the system works.

The UK is considering changes that could make it easier for skilled Nigerians to qualify for work visas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposals include adjustments to salary thresholds used for Skilled Worker visa applications.

Sectors such as healthcare, engineering, IT, education, and construction could benefit most from the changes.

No final decision has been announced, but interested applicants are encouraged to begin preparing now.

The United Kingdom is considering changes to its work visa system that could make it easier for skilled Nigerians and other foreign professionals to secure employment in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed changes were recommended by the UK's independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which advises the government on immigration matters. While the recommendations have not yet been adopted, they could significantly affect how skilled workers qualify for jobs and visas in the UK if approved.

One of the key proposals is a review of salary requirements under the Skilled Worker visa route. Currently, many foreign workers must meet relatively high salary thresholds before they can qualify for sponsorship by a UK employer.

UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer

The committee has recommended calculating occupation-specific salary requirements using the 25th percentile of earnings rather than the median wage currently used for many roles. If implemented, this could lower salary thresholds for certain occupations and make it easier for employers to recruit overseas talent.

The recommendations are expected to benefit sectors that have struggled to fill vacancies, including healthcare, information technology, engineering, education, and construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The committee also proposed a lower salary threshold for "new entrants" into the labour market, such as recent graduates and younger professionals. This could create additional opportunities for Nigerians seeking to begin their careers in the UK.

How does the UK Skilled Worker visa work?

The Skilled Worker visa is the UK's primary route for foreign nationals seeking long-term employment.

To qualify, applicants generally need:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A job offer from a UK employer licensed to sponsor foreign workers.

A role that meets the required skill level.

Proof of English language proficiency.

A salary that meets the minimum threshold for the position.

Successful applicants can live and work in the UK, bring eligible family members, and may eventually qualify for permanent residency after meeting certain requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

THE JUICE

All the cool kids subscribe to The Juice. We cover the business of culture: music, film, money, and the creative economy. Don’t miss out, click here to subscribe

What could this mean for Nigerians?

Nigeria remains one of the largest sources of international students and skilled migrants to the UK.

If the proposed changes are approved, more Nigerians may become eligible for sponsored jobs, particularly those working in sectors experiencing labour shortages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recommendations could also make it easier for younger professionals and recent graduates to access opportunities that may previously have been out of reach due to salary restrictions.

What should interested Nigerians do now?

Although the proposals are still under consideration, career experts advise prospective applicants to begin preparing early.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This includes updating professional certifications, improving English language qualifications where necessary, researching UK employers that sponsor foreign workers, and monitoring official UK immigration announcements for updates.