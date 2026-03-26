UK visa fees rise again: Nigerians now need ₦5.5 million – ₦27 million+ to relocate

The UK has increased visa fees again in 2026 after multiple hikes since 2023. See the full breakdown of costs, health surcharge, and total migration expenses.

The United Kingdom has announced another increase in visa application fees. The new rates are expected to take effect from April 8, 2026, marking the latest in a series of steady cost hikes introduced over the past three years.

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The upcoming change involves a 6–7% increase across most visa categories. This follows a major hike in October 2023 , where some fees jumped by 35%, and another 5–10% hike in 2025 .

In addition, the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), a mandatory fee paid by most migrants, was sharply increased in 2024, rising by over 60% and significantly raising the overall cost of relocating to the UK.

Together, these changes have transformed the UK into one of the most expensive destinations for migrants, with total relocation costs now running into thousands of pounds for both individuals and families.

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Visit, work, and study visa fees affected

A standard six-month visitor visa now costs about £135 (₦249,405), up from £127 (₦234,669) previously.

Work visa fees, including the Skilled Worker route, remain among the highest, with applicants paying between £769 (₦1,420,948) and £1,519 (₦2,806,789) depending on the duration of stay.

Student visa fees have also increased in recent years, now standing at over £500 (₦923,686) per applicant.

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The changes mean that prospective migrants will face higher upfront costs regardless of their reason for travel.

Health surcharge remains the biggest expense

Beyond the visa application fee, applicants are also required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which grants access to the UK’s public healthcare system.

Currently set at £1,035 (₦1,912,173) per year for adults and £776 (₦1,433,668) for students and minors, the surcharge must be paid in full at the point of application.

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For a three-year visa, this translates to more than £3,000 (₦5,541,495) per individual. For families, the total cost can rise significantly, often exceeding £10,000 (₦18,471,650).

The surcharge was increased sharply in 2024 and remains one of the most significant contributors to the overall cost of migration.

Employers face higher sponsorship costs

The fee increases also extend to employers who sponsor foreign workers. The cost of issuing a Certificate of Sponsorship has more than doubled in recent years, rising from £239 (₦441,455) to £525 (₦969,724). In addition, the Immigration Skills Charge paid by employers has also increased.

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These higher costs may impact hiring decisions, potentially making it more difficult for foreign applicants to secure sponsorship under work visa routes.

Additional charges add to the overall expenses

In addition to visa fees and the health surcharge, applicants often incur several other costs, including:

Biometrics and processing fees

Priority or fast-track services

Legal or consultancy fees

Document verification and translation

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How much do Nigerians now need to relocate to the UK in 2026?

Based on current estimates:

A single applicant may spend between £3,000 (₦5,541,285) and £6,000 (₦11,085,066) or more

Families could require £10,000 (₦18,475,110) to £15,000 (₦27,712,665) or higher

These figures vary depending on visa type, duration, and additional services required.

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Outlook: Costs expected to keep increasing

With visa fees rising consistently since 2023, further increases are likely in the coming years.