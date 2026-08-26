Why the CDC added 2 days to malaria treatment—and why Nigerians should pay attention

Why the CDC added 2 days to malaria treatment—and why Nigerians should pay attention

Why the US CDC is extending malaria treatment from 3 to 5 days—and what it means for Nigerians

The US CDC has extended artemether-lumefantrine treatment for uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria from three to five days following concerns about late treatment failures.

The US CDC now recommends a five-day, 10-dose course of artemether-lumefantrine for uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria.

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The change follows evidence of late malaria treatment failures after the standard three-day regimen.

The new US guidance does not automatically change malaria treatment recommendations in Nigeria or elsewhere.

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended its recommended course of artemether-lumefantrine, a widely used malaria medicine, from three days to five days for uncomplicated Plasmodium falciparum malaria.

The updated guidance, issued in August 2026, recommends 10 doses over five days, instead of the traditional six doses over three days.

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The CDC says the longer dosage is intended to reduce the risk of treatment failure by increasing exposure to lumefantrine, the medicine’s longer-acting component.

Artemether-lumefantrine, also sold under the brand name Coartem, is an artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) used to treat uncomplicated malaria.

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Why did the CDC make the change?

Why the US CDC is extending malaria treatment from 3 to 5 days

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The decision followed a review of malaria treatment failures reported in the US and published research.

A study published on August 19, 2026, found that reports of artemether-lumefantrine failures had prompted concerns about late recurrence — when malaria parasites that were not completely cleared return weeks after treatment.

The review found that extended dosages, particularly the five-day, 10-dose course, were well tolerated and consistently produced higher lumefantrine exposure.

The researchers estimated the pooled risk of treatment failure at about 7% in studies conducted from 2018 onwards , compared with 4% in earlier studies. However, they noted that the difference was not statistically significant.

The CDC has therefore not said that the three-day regimen suddenly stopped working. Rather, its updated US guidance reflects concerns about late treatment failures and the potential benefit of providing a longer course.

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Vital things to note about this new treatment

important things to note about this new malaria treatment

For patients weighing 35kg or more, the CDC recommends four tablets per dose, with each tablet containing 20mg of artemether and 120mg of lumefantrine.

The first dose is followed by a second dose eight hours later. Patients then take doses twice daily on Days 2 through 5. The number of tablets per dose is lower for children, based on their weight.

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The CDC also advises taking artemether-lumefantrine with fatty food or a drink containing fat to improve absorption.

Does this mean Nigerians should take malaria drugs for five days?

The CDC's decision is not a global instruction to extend every artemether-lumefantrine prescription to five days.

Not necessarily.

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The CDC's decision applies to malaria treatment in the United States, particularly uncomplicated P. falciparum infections. It should not be interpreted as a global instruction to extend every artemether-lumefantrine prescription to five days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to list artemether-lumefantrine among its recommended ACTs for uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria. WHO has also warned that emerging artemisinin resistance threatens the effectiveness of these medicines and requires continued monitoring.