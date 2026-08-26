The Federal University of Technology, Babura announced a 100% waiver of tuition and school fees for students admitted to study B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics

The Federal University of Technology, Babura announced a 100% waiver of tuition and school fees for students admitted to study B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics

Nigerian university announces 100% free school fees for Mathematics and Physics students, see full eligibility requirements

Federal University of Technology, Babura in Jigawa State has announced 100% free tuition and school fees for students admitted to study B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics. Here's who can apply.

FUT Babura is offering 100% free tuition and school fees for B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics students.

The initiative aims to boost enrolment in STEMM courses and address Nigeria's shortage of science professionals.

Eligible candidates can still switch to the university and either course through any accredited JAMB CBT Centre.

The free tuition applies to the current admission cycle, with applicants advised to contact the admissions office for guidance.

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If school fees have been giving you sleepless nights, here's one opportunity that might just change your plans.

The Federal University of Technology (FUT), Babura, Jigawa State, has announced that students admitted to study B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics will enjoy 100% free tuition and school fees throughout their degree programme.

The move is aimed at encouraging more Nigerians to study science courses and helping to close the country's shortage of skilled professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences (STEMM).

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the university's Registrar, Mrs Fatima Muhammad, on Wednesday.

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The university said the initiative was introduced to encourage more Nigerian students to pursue science-related courses and careers.

According to the university, Nigeria still needs more experts in science-related fields, and this initiative is one way to get more young people interested in pursuing careers that are important for the country's development.

"To address this gap, the Management of the Federal University of Technology, Babura has approved a waiver of school fees for candidates admitted into the B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics programmes," the statement read.

The university said beneficiaries won't just get discounted fees—they will enjoy a complete waiver.

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"Beneficiaries will enjoy 100% waiver of tuition and school fees," Mrs Muhammad stated.

The school also believes the policy will encourage more students to apply for Mathematics and Physics, two courses that often record lower applications despite being critical to innovation, technology, research and teaching.

Interestingly, even if you didn't initially choose FUT Babura or either of the two courses during your JAMB registration, you can still take advantage of the offer.

The registrar advised interested candidates who meet the admission requirements to visit any accredited JAMB CBT Centre and process a change of institution or course.

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The announcement stated that eligible candidates could change their institution and course to FUT Babura through any accredited JAMB CBT Centre.

"Interested and eligible candidates are advised to effect a change of institution and course to FUT, Babura at any JAMB CBT Centre," she added.

The university explained that the free tuition scheme is also part of its effort to make science education more accessible, particularly for students from northern Nigeria and other underserved communities.

Prospective students have also been encouraged to contact the university's admissions office for more information about eligibility requirements and the admission process.