Why Trump’s administration is pausing US immigrant visa appointments worldwide

Trump administration pauses US immigrant visa appointments worldwide as consular officers undergo new training on applicant screening and public-charge rules.

The US has paused immigrant visa appointments worldwide while consular officers undergo new training.

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The State Department says the training will strengthen screening, including assessments of applicants' potential reliance on public benefits.

The move follows a federal judge's decision to strike down a separate immigrant visa policy affecting nationals of 75 countries, including Nigeria.

President Donald Trump's administration has paused immigrant visa appointments worldwide as the State Department begins intensive training for consular officers on how to screen applicants.

Part of this screening includes whether applicants could become financially dependent on the US government.

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The move, which is part of Trump’s extensive and stricter enforcement of US immigration policies, has affected applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates.

Appointments are being postponed, and new dates are yet to be announced. The State Department, however, has not given a timeline for when normal scheduling will resume.

Why the US is pausing appointments

The State Department said it launched a global training programme in early August to ensure consular officers can evaluate visa applicants more thoroughly and consistently.

The training is focused in part on the “public charge” standard, which is a US immigration rule that allows officials to consider whether an immigrant is likely to become primarily dependent on government assistance.

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The department has not publicly provided a detailed end date for the training or explained how long applicants will have to wait before interviews resume, but applicants with scheduled interviews have received notices postponing their appointments .

Under US immigration law, public charge determinations can consider factors including an applicant's age, health, family circumstances, financial resources, education and skills, as well as an affidavit of support where applicable.

The worldwide pause follows a major legal setback for the Trump administration. On August 21, US District Judge Jeannette Vargas struck down a separate State Department policy that had suspended immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries.

US District Judge Jeannette Vargas

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Judge Vargas vacated this policy, ruling that it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by unlawfully banning visas based on nationality and bypassing individual assessments.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio introduced the policy in January. It was justified partly on concerns that applicants from those countries were at higher risk of becoming public charges.

US Secretary of State Department, Marco Rubio

Judge Vargas ruled that the policy exceeded Rubio's legal authority because it effectively prevented consular officers from making the individualised decisions required under US immigration law.

The new worldwide appointment pause is different. It is not described as a nationality-based restriction and instead applies as part of the State Department's global consular training programme.

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What it means for Nigerians applying for a US visa

Nigerian Passport

The development affects Nigerians seeking to relocate to the US through family-based, employment-based or other immigrant visa categories.

Nigeria had been included in the State Department's January 2026 list of countries whose immigrant visa issuance was paused.

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While applicants under that policy could still submit applications and attend interviews, they faced automatic visa refusals following their interviews, regardless of their individual eligibility, until the judge struck the directive down.

The latest global appointment pause creates another potential delay for applicants who may already have spent months completing petitions, document submissions, medical examinations and other requirements.

It also comes shortly after the State Department reorganised visa operations at several African posts.

From August 1, 2026, the department moved routine visa services at 25 African posts to designated regional centres as part of a broader effort to standardise screening and processing.

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For now, the latest reports indicate that postponed appointments are being rescheduled rather than permanently cancelled.

Applicants affected by the pause should monitor communications from the US embassy or consulate handling their cases and wait for instructions on new interview dates.