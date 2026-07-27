Official portrait of Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Official portrait of Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Tinubu gives new House of Reps job to 40-year-old Harvard-trained aide after former adviser quits politics

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as his new Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), replacing Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned to contest an elective office.

President Tinubu appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

He replaces Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned to contest an elective political office.

Olanrewaju-Smart is a Harvard-trained public policy expert with years of experience working in the National Assembly and the Presidency.

The Presidency said Tinubu expects him to strengthen coordination between the executive arm, MDAs, and the House of Representatives.

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President Bola Tinubu has appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as the new Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

The appointment takes immediate effect and comes after the former occupant of the office, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, stepped down to pursue an elective political position in his home state.

Announcing the development in a statement on Sunday, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said:

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, who announced the official presidential statement regarding the immediate deployment of Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart following the departure of former occupant Ibrahim Olanrewaju.

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"This appointment is with immediate effect."

At just 40 years old, Olanrewaju-Smart is no stranger to the corridors of power. Before this latest appointment, he served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Intergovernmental Affairs, a position he had held since October 2023.

His academic profile is also packed. He holds a doctorate in Educational Management from Lead City University, a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard University, where he was an Edward Mason Fellow in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Professional Diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Public Relations.

President Tinubu highlighted Olanrewaju-Smart's deep legislative expertise and research background, including key work on the Interest-Free Student Loan Act, as vital for driving the administration's legislative priorities

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He also participated in leadership and policy programmes as a LEAPS Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Policy Fellow at Quantum Alliance AI in the United States, with a focus on artificial intelligence and civic technology.

According to the Presidency, Olanrewaju-Smart has built extensive experience in the National Assembly over the years.

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The statement said:

"His National Assembly career spans Research and Media Assistant to the Minority/Majority Leader, House of Representatives (7th–8th Assemblies), to Special Adviser, Deputy Chief of Staff, and ultimately the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th and 10th Assemblies.

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"Olanrewaju-Smart later joined the Presidency in October 2023 as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Intergovernmental Affairs, a position he held until this new appointment.

As the newly appointed Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart will act as the principal liaison between the Presidency, federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

"His public policy research portfolio includes work on several landmark legislations, such as the Interest-Free Student Loan Act, among others."

The Presidency added that President Tinubu believes the new adviser has the experience and expertise needed to strengthen working relations between the Presidency, ministries, departments and agencies, and the House of Representatives.