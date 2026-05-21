Who is Segun Aina? Tinubu’s newly appointed JAMB registrar at 39

Professor Segun Aina has been appointed the new JAMB registrar.

Professor Segun Aina has been appointed the new JAMB registrar.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, with the incoming registrar set to become the youngest person to hold the position in JAMB's history.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new JAMB registrar.

Aina, 39, will become the youngest person ever to lead the examination body.

He succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose 10-year tenure ends in July 2026.

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The appointment was announced on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. Aina, who turns 40 in July, will take over from Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure of ten years expires on July 31, 2026. He is expected to formally assume office on August 1.

Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he also became one of Nigeria's youngest professors in the discipline. His academic background is firmly rooted in technology.

The new registrar is expected to oversee JAMB’s next phase of digital reforms

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, a Master's degree in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a doctorate in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

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Beyond academia, Aina brings over 15 years of consulting experience, having advised NECO, NABTEB, and several State Ministries of Education on ICT systems, examination integrity, and digital process reform.

Segun Aina is a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University

His relationship with JAMB itself dates back to his National Youth Service Corps year, during which he worked directly with the board and gained firsthand exposure to national admissions and data management systems.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Oloyede, who took charge of JAMB in 2016, is widely credited with transforming the board from a deeply troubled institution into one of Nigeria's more functional public agencies, introducing the use of Computer-Based Testing at scale, plugging revenue leakages, and dramatically improving transparency in the admissions process.

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Is-haq Oloyede served as JAMB registrar for 10 years

Tinubu's statement expressed the expectation that Aina would build on those achievements and take JAMB beyond the heights reached under his predecessor.