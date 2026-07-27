Public outrage and diplomatic tensions have intensified following a SAPS police operation in Bellville, Cape Town, resulting in the tragic death of Nigerian national Ibeh Simon and leaving Egwabor Patrick critically injured

Public outrage and diplomatic tensions have intensified following a SAPS police operation in Bellville, Cape Town, resulting in the tragic death of Nigerian national Ibeh Simon and leaving Egwabor Patrick critically injured

Another Nigerian killed in South Africa as xenophobia refuses to take a day off

Another Nigerian, Ibeh Simon, has been killed during a South African police operation in Cape Town, bringing the number of Nigerians killed amid the latest xenophobic violence to five. Here's what happened.

Ibeh Simon was killed during a South African police operation in Bellville, Cape Town.

Another Nigerian, Egwabor Patrick, was shot during the same operation and is receiving treatment.

Simon's death brings the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa amid the latest xenophobic violence to five.

Nigeria has demanded a transparent investigation and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

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The growing list of Nigerians killed in South Africa has become even longer.

Another Nigerian national, identified as Ibeh Simon, has died during a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation in Bellville, Cape Town, adding to concerns over the treatment of foreign nationals in the country.

The incident, which happened on July 23, was confirmed by the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg in a statement released on Saturday.

The consulate also revealed that another Nigerian, Egwabor Patrick, was shot during the same operation and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

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With Simon's death, the number of Nigerians killed since the latest wave of xenophobic violence and anti-foreigner attacks began earlier this year has now risen to five.

Nigerian Consulate condemns killing

Following the death of Ibeh Simon, the Nigerian mission issued a strong statement condemning extrajudicial police violence, Afrophobic sentiment, and violations of due process against foreign residents.

Reacting to the incident, the Nigerian Consulate strongly criticised the conduct of the South African police and demanded justice.

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"We are deeply appalled by reports of the egregious police tactics that led to his death, as well as the shooting of Chuks…who remains under treatment with severe injuries.

"This tragic event highlights an alarming pattern of unresolved extrajudicial killings/deaths and unacceptable misconduct against foreign nationals.

"Amid rising anti-African sentiment, such actions reveal a troubling disregard for the fundamental rights to life, dignity, and due process guaranteed by South African law to all human beings."

The consulate called for an immediate, transparent investigation into the latest killing and insisted that those responsible must face the law.

Five Nigerians now killed

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Simon is the fifth Nigerian reported dead since tensions involving foreign nationals escalated in South Africa this year.

Among the earlier victims were Amaramiro Emmanuel, Ekpenyong Andrew, Emeka Iroegbu, and Musa Joe.

Emmanuel and Andrew reportedly died in April following separate encounters involving South African security personnel.

Andrew was arrested after an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police on April 19. Days later, his body was found at the Pretoria Central Mortuary.

Emmanuel also reportedly died from injuries he allegedly sustained during an attack involving members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

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The Nigerian government responded by summoning South Africa's High Commissioner and demanding a full investigation into both deaths.

However, more deaths followed.

Emeka Iroegbu was allegedly tortured to death by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Pretoria, while Musa Joe was reportedly killed by suspected criminals in Witbank, Mpumalanga Province.

So far, investigations into the previous cases remain ongoing, with no confirmed arrests announced.

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Rising anti-foreigner attacks

urging Afrophobic hostility and anti-immigrant deadlines have triggered severe security concerns across major cities, driving foreign governments including Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe to assist in evacuating vulnerable citizens.

South Africa has witnessed renewed anti-foreigner tensions since April, with several videos showing attacks on African migrants circulating widely on social media.

The situation became more tense after a controversial June 30 deadline, pushed by anti-immigration groups, calling on undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The developments have prompted countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique to evacuate or assist some of their citizens affected by the unrest.

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The Nigerian Consulate said it remains committed to seeking justice for the victims and urged South African authorities to protect the rights of all residents, regardless of nationality.

Reiterating its position, the consulate said: