UK travel update: Items you can and cannot bring when entering the country.

UK travel update: Items you can and cannot bring when entering the country.

FULL LIST: UK updates list of items you can and cannot bring into the country

Full list of items travellers can and cannot bring into the UK, including banned goods, restricted food items, cash rules and customs requirements.

UK bans illegal drugs, weapons, explosives and other prohibited goods.

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Some food items, including meat and dairy products, have restrictions.

Travellers carrying large amounts of cash must declare it.

Personal goods worth up to £390 may be allowed without tax or duty.

Travellers heading to the United Kingdom are being reminded to check customs rules before departure as the UK maintains strict regulations on items that can be brought into the country.

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The rules, issued by the UK government through HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Border Force, cover prohibited goods, restricted items, food products, cash declarations and personal belongings. Authorities warn that prohibited items can be seized and travellers may face penalties for breaking the rules.

Items you cannot bring into the UK

The UK completely bans several categories of goods, including:

Illegal drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis and other controlled substances.

Offensive weapons, including certain knives, knuckledusters, disguised weapons and some martial arts equipment.

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Self-defence weapons, including pepper sprays and stun guns.

Firearms, ammunition and explosives without the required approval.

Endangered species and products made from protected animals without the necessary permits.

Counterfeit goods and other prohibited items under UK law.

Food items with restrictions

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Travellers should be careful when packing food items, as some products require permission or are restricted.

The UK places restrictions on bringing in:

Meat and meat products

Dairy products such as milk, cheese and butter

Certain animal products

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Some fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds and nuts

The rules depend on the country a traveller is arriving from. However, items such as bread, biscuits, chocolate, confectionery, pasta and some packaged foods are generally allowed under specific conditions.

For travellers arriving from some countries, including those outside the UK’s permitted categories, meat and dairy products may be refused entry because of animal health concerns.

Cash and valuables

Travellers entering the UK with large amounts of cash must declare it to customs.

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Anyone carrying more than the required cash threshold must make a declaration, and customs officers can check luggage and ask questions about money being brought into the country.

Items you can bring within limits

Most travellers can bring personal belongings, gifts and souvenirs into the UK without paying tax or duty if they fall within the permitted allowance.

For goods such as electronics, perfume and gifts, travellers can generally bring items worth up to £390 without paying UK tax or duty, provided they meet the requirements.

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Medicines and health products

Travellers carrying medicines should check UK requirements before travelling. Some medicines that are legal in other countries may be controlled in the UK and could require documentation or permission.

Passengers are advised to carry prescriptions or medical letters for medicines they need during their trip.

Hand luggage restrictions

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Air travel rules also apply to items carried on planes.

Many UK airports continue to enforce restrictions on liquids, aerosols and gels in hand luggage, with passengers generally advised to carry liquids in containers of 100ml or less unless their airport provides different guidance.

Items such as fireworks and certain dangerous goods are not allowed on aircraft.

What happens if you break the rules?

UK Border Force officers can inspect passengers and luggage at entry points. Prohibited goods may be seized, and travellers who fail to declare restricted items could face fines, prosecution or other penalties.

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