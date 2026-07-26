US pastor convicted of stealing $340,000 from two churches to fund gambling, personal expenses.

US pastor convicted of stealing $340,000 from two churches to fund gambling, personal expenses.

Pastor convicted of stealing $340,000 from churches to fund gambling, lavish lifestyle

A US pastor, Dale Sanders, has been convicted of stealing over $340,000 from two Louisiana churches to fund gambling and personal expenses.

Dale Sanders was convicted on 25 counts, including wire fraud and obstruction.

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The money was allegedly taken from two churches in Louisiana.

Prosecutors said the funds were used for gambling and personal expenses.

He is awaiting sentencing and faces up to 20 years in prison.

A United States pastor, Dale Sanders, has been convicted of stealing more than $340,000 from two churches in Louisiana and using the money for gambling, personal expenses and other lifestyle costs, according to reports.

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According to New York Post, Sanders, 56, was found guilty by a federal jury on 25 counts, including wire fraud, access device fraud and obstruction of a federal investigation, after a five-day trial. The conviction was announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

The two churches involved were identified as Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans and Second New Guide Missionary Baptist Church in Metairie, Louisiana, where Sanders served as pastor.

Prosecutors said Sanders diverted church funds between April 2020 and April 2024, allegedly using money from church accounts and a church debit card for unauthorised personal transactions. The funds were reportedly spent on gambling, dining, living expenses and other personal purchases.

Dale Sanders, the 56 year-old US pastor who stole $340,000 from churches to fund gambling, lavish lifestyle

Authorities also accused Sanders of providing falsified records during the federal investigation, which resulted in the obstruction charge.

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Following his indictment, Sanders reportedly posted a video on social media asking members of his congregation to pray for him and referring to those accusing him as his “enemy.”

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release and other penalties.