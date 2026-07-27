FG raises NASU hazard allowance by ₦126,000, introduces ₦80,000 uniform benefit: see the new rates
The Federal Government has approved higher hazard allowances for NASU members in federal universities, with senior staff now receiving ₦486,000 annually and junior staff ₦243,000, effective January 1, 2026.
The government also introduced a new ₦80,000 annual uniform and protective wear allowance for all NASU members and approved additional responsibility allowances for senior administrative officers.
The revised benefits implement the June 29, 2026 agreement between the Federal Government and NASU, replacing allowance rates that had remained unchanged since 2009.
The Federal Government has approved an increase in hazard allowances and other earned benefits for members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) working in federal universities.
The new rates take effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026.
The approval was conveyed in a circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on July 20, 2026. The circular, referenced CM/15/IV/13, was signed by the commission's Acting Secretary, Adighiogu A. Chiadi.
The review implements the bilateral agreement reached between the Federal Government and NASU on June 29, 2026. It replaces allowance rates that had remained in place since the 2009 agreement.
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Hazard allowance increased
Under the new structure, senior non-teaching staff on CONTISS 6 to 15 will now receive ₦486,000 annually as hazard allowance. This is an increase from the previous ₦360,000.
Junior staff on CONTISS 1 to 5 will receive ₦243,000 annually, up from ₦180,000.
Although the increases were approved, they fall below what NASU requested during negotiations. The union had asked for ₦720,000 annually for senior staff and ₦360,000 for junior staff.
New uniform allowance introduced
For the first time, the Federal Government has approved a uniform and protective wear allowance for NASU members.
Staff across all CONTISS salary levels will receive ₦80,000 annually.
NASU had proposed higher rates ranging from ₦240,000 to ₦360,000, depending on salary grade.
Leadership allowances also reviewed
The government also approved a new responsibility allowance for Deputy Registrars, Deputy Bursars and Deputy Directors.
They will now receive ₦480,000 annually, equivalent to ₦40,000 per month.
For Heads of Departments and Heads of Units, the allowance was increased from ₦300,000 to ₦360,000 annually.
Other approved changes
The government approved several other adjustments.
The general allowance for workers on CONTISS 1 to 5 was increased from ₦60,000 to ₦81,000 annually.
For staff on CONTISS 13 to 15, the allowance has been harmonised to a flat ₦135,000 annually.
The circular also stated that the high-risk allowance will continue to be paid under the Employees' Compensation Act 2010, rather than as a fixed yearly allowance.
In addition, the Provision Tools Allowance has been merged into the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance.
However, the government declined NASU's request for a project supervision allowance, saying project supervision is already part of the normal responsibilities of non-teaching staff.
Why the allowances were reviewed
NASU had pushed for a review of the allowances, arguing that the previous rates had become inadequate after years of rising inflation, currency depreciation and higher living costs.
The revised allowances form part of the Federal Government's broader efforts to implement agreements with university unions, improve workers' welfare and maintain industrial harmony in federal tertiary institutions.