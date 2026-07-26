Marriage is a trap' no more? anti-marriage influencer GehGeh sparks frenzy with alleged secret Wedding.

Marriage is a trap' no more? anti-marriage influencer GehGeh sparks frenzy with alleged secret Wedding.

Relationship expert GehGeh reportedly ties the knot in a private ceremony after years of criticizing marriage

Relationship commentator Geh Geh reportedly gets married after wedding videos surfaced online, despite years of sharing controversial views about marriage.

Geh Geh is reportedly married after videos from an alleged wedding ceremony surfaced online.

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The influencer has not publicly confirmed the marriage.

The development sparked reactions because of his previous comments criticising marriage.

Geh Geh is known for financial and relationship advice content.

Nigerian content creator and relationship commentator Geh Geh has reportedly gotten married, following the circulation of videos appearing to show him during a wedding ceremony.

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The development has attracted attention online because Geh Geh, whose real name is Emmanuel Obruste, has previously shared controversial views about marriage and relationships, with some of his comments discouraging men from pursuing traditional marriage.

Videos circulating on social media reportedly showed Geh Geh dressed in traditional attire alongside a bride during what appeared to be a private wedding ceremony. The clips also showed moments from the celebration, including traditional wedding activities, prompting fans and followers to conclude that the influencer had tied the knot.

However, Geh Geh has not publicly confirmed the marriage or released an official statement addressing the reports at the time of publication. Details about the identity of the woman reportedly seen with him, as well as the date and location of the ceremony, have also not been independently confirmed.

GehGeh on his wedding day

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The reported marriage has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians pointing to the contrast between the development and some of Geh Geh’s previous statements about marriage.

Geh Geh gained popularity online through his financial and relationship-related content, where he often shares advice targeted at men on money, relationships and personal decisions. Some of his past comments about marriage have generated debate, with critics and supporters frequently discussing his views.