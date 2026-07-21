Tinubu appoints Fayose REA chairman, names 25 others to federal roles (Full list)

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose as the Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), alongside 25 other federal appointments across 10 key agencies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose as the Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), alongside 25 other federal appointments across 10 key agencies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) alongside 25 other appointments across key federal agencies. See the full list and details.

Ayo Fayose has been appointed Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) by President Bola Tinubu.

Twenty-five other Nigerians also received appointments into 10 federal agencies and commissions.

Major General Junaid Bindawa will chair the National Salary and Wages Commission, while several new commissioners and board members were also named.

The Presidency said all the appointments take immediate effect, with changes affecting agencies including the NPC, NBET, NCAM, Federal Housing Authority and Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

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President Bola Tinubu has approved another round of appointments into key Federal Government agencies, with former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, emerging as the new Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The latest appointments, announced on Monday in a statement by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, affect 26 people and cover the boards and leadership of 10 federal agencies and commissions. According to the Presidency, all the appointments take immediate effect.

Fayose, a former governor known for his outspoken style and strong political influence, will lead the board of the Rural Electrification Agency alongside Ahmadu Abubakar and Ilyasu Makinta, who were appointed as members and non-executive directors. The board also includes the agency's Director-General, Abba Aliyu, as well as three executive directors who were already in office.

Former Governor Ayo Fayose will helm the board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), overseeing off-grid power and rural electrification drives nationwide.

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Another major appointment saw Major General Junaid Bindawa named Chairman of the National Salary and Wages Commission.

The President also approved eight additional appointments into the commission. Former lawmaker Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas will serve as Secretary, while Ogbole Lilian, Oladele Olatubosun and Yakubu Barde were appointed commissioners representing Benue, Oyo and Kaduna states respectively.

Other members appointed into the commission include Mai Adamu Yau (Borno), Ginika Tor (Enugu), Lawrence Okoh (Edo) and Bello Iyabode (Kogi).

There was also a change involving Tosin Adeyanju.

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"Tosin Adeyanju, who was previously appointed as the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), has now been moved to the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission as Secretary," the statement partly read.

President Tinubu also announced fresh appointments across several other agencies.

"President Tinubu also appointed Abuh Mohammed as Director-General of the National Population Commission (NPC), Akinola Odeyemi as Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), and Anthony Godwin as chairman/CEO of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

The latest round of appointments touches critical sectors including the National Salary and Wages Commission, NBET, NPC, and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

"Julius Oloro, a former council chairman, is the new CEO of the Kwara-based National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), replacing A. R. Kamal, who died last January," it added.

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The President equally approved the constitution of a new board for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, with Abdullahi Saidu appointed Chairman. Other members of the board are Mohammed Asmau, Mohammed Makama, Suleiman Gidado, Louis O. Ndukwe, Amaechi Ugwele and Olaniyi Onikola.

Another appointment announced was that of Shuni Dahiru as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education.

"Shuni Dahiru is the new executive secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, replacing Shu’aibu Aliyu, who was reassigned to the Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) in April," the statement read.

The President also approved the appointment of Gisaor Vincent Iorja as Executive Director (Finance) of the Federal Housing Authority after the resignation of Mathias Byuan, who stepped down to pursue the Benue State governorship.

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"To replace Mathias Byuan, the former Executive Director (Finance) of the Federal Housing Authority, who resigned to contest the governorship election in Benue, President Tinubu named Gisaor Iorja.

"Iorja is an economist, legal scholar, and academic currently serving as the secretary of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC)," it added.

The appointments come as the Tinubu administration continues to reshuffle leadership across government agencies, with officials expected to oversee sectors ranging from electricity and housing to agriculture, population management and public finance.