The National Assembly to legalise cannabis in Nigeria for medical use

The National Assembly to legalise cannabis in Nigeria for medical use

National Assembly moves to legalise cannabis in Nigeria for medical and economic use

Nigeria’s National Assembly is reportedly drafting a bill to legalise cannabis for medicinal and economic purposes, sparking debate over potential economic benefits and concerns about drug abuse.

The National Assembly is reportedly drafting a bill to legalise cannabis for medical and economic purposes.

The proposal focuses on regulated cultivation and industrial use, not recreational smoking.

Supporters say the industry could create jobs and generate revenue for Nigeria.

Critics fear possible increase in drug abuse and security challenges.

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Nigeria’s National Assembly is reportedly working on a legislative bill aimed at legalising cannabis for medicinal, industrial and economic purposes under a regulated system.

The proposed move, which has reignited debate across the country, is expected to focus on controlled cultivation and usage of cannabis for healthcare, pharmaceutical research, export and industrial production rather than recreational smoking.

The development was recently brought into public discussion by former senator and Labour Party chieftain, Athan Nneji Achonu, who disclosed that lawmakers are currently drafting legislation that could create a legal framework for cannabis-related investments and medical applications in Nigeria.

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According to him, Nigeria risks missing out on a rapidly growing global cannabis market that several countries are already benefiting from economically.

Supporters of the proposed bill argue that regulated cannabis production could open up new sources of revenue for the country, create employment opportunities and attract foreign investment into agriculture and healthcare sectors.

They also believe cannabis could be used for medicinal purposes, including pharmaceutical treatments and scientific research, under strict supervision and licensing.

Cannabis remains illegal in Nigeria under existing laws, with possession, cultivation and trafficking attracting serious criminal penalties. However, the latest proposal seeks to separate medicinal and industrial cannabis regulation from illegal drug abuse.

This is not the first time lawmakers have pushed for cannabis reform in Nigeria. In previous years, several bills and proposals were introduced in the National Assembly seeking to legalise industrial hemp cultivation and controlled medical use.

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Some of those earlier proposals focused on creating licensing systems for farmers, processors and researchers while maintaining strict penalties for unauthorised recreational use and trafficking.

Countries such as Canada, Germany, Israel, Lesotho and Zimbabwe have already established regulated cannabis industries for medical or industrial purposes, generating billions of dollars annually through exports, taxation and healthcare investments.

Supporters of the Nigerian proposal say the country could benefit significantly due to its large agricultural sector and favourable climate conditions.

However, the idea remains controversial. Critics and anti-drug advocates have warned that legalising cannabis in any form could increase substance abuse, addiction and mental health concerns if not properly monitored.

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NAFDAC) has in the past maintained tough positions against illegal cannabis cultivation and trafficking, especially as Nigeria remains one of the countries battling drug-related crimes and abuse among youths.

Despite the concerns, supporters insist the bill is focused on economic growth and regulated medical use rather than encouraging public consumption.