Full list: Meet all 24 housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11

Big Brother Naija is back for its 11th season, and for the 2026 edition, 24 new housemates will compete for the coveted title and the ₦160 million grand prize. With this year's theme, Show Ya Self, the contestants will battle through Biggie's tasks, nominations and evictions while entertaining viewers with their personalities, strategies, and drama. Here's everything to know about the housemates entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has officially kicked off with 24 new housemates competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.

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From entrepreneurs and actors to lawyers, broadcasters and tech professionals, this season's contestants come from diverse backgrounds across Nigeria.

Meet every BBNaija Season 11 housemate, including their age, state of origin, profession, and what they hope to bring to Biggie's house.

Mercedes

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Ijeoma Emi aka Mercedes is a 28-year-old self-employed performance artist and massage therapist from Delta State. She says viewers can expect authenticity, confidence, vulnerability, and plenty of memorable moments from her throughout the competition.

Abi

Abisola Ayoola aka Abi, is a 25-year-old model and chef born in Osun. She also speaks Italian almost fluently. Married and confident, she believes she has everything it takes to thrive in the Big Brother house, although she admits her cheerful personality can sometimes get on people's nerves.

Neche

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Chinaecherem Maduagwu is a lawyer and entrepreneur from Anambra. 25-year-old Neche has followed Big Brother Naija for years and is excited to finally experience it as a contestant. She describes herself as an overthinker who often needs time alone to recharge.

Sheba

Faith Gamde aka Sheba is a 32-year-old broadcaster from Plateau State with a knack for voice imitation and making animal sounds. While she says she isn't naturally drawn to many people, those she cares about often receive an overwhelming amount of affection.

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Kamsy

Kamsy Uzoma aka Kamsy, is an Imo-born entrepreneur and event planner. Kamsy believes acting is one of her strongest abilities. Although she describes herself as emotional, the 24-year-old insists she has developed a tough skin and is ready for the Big Brother experience.

Flora

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Flora Egbedi aka Flora, a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Delta State, owns businesses in the beauty, content creation and bridal industries. She prides herself on being outspoken and brutally honest and plans to bring confidence, intelligence, drama and entertainment into the house.

Bells

Isabella Imoh aka Bells, is a 22-year-old student from Akwa Ibom who enjoys reading, bowling and cycling. She describes herself as strategic and calculating and believes her personality will bring plenty of excitement to the show.

Goddessa

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Lovette Okechukwu aka Goddessa is a musician from Abia State. Goddessa says entertaining people comes naturally to her. Music remains the centre of her life, with organising her own concert ranking among her proudest achievements. She also enjoys dancing, reading, and cooking.

Oyin

Oyindamola Oshikoya aka Oyin is an Ogun-born sales entrepreneur. Oyin believes her life story and personality will help viewers connect with her. The 22-year-old admits she can be blunt but says her strongest quality is her ability to observe and understand people.

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Bluethopia

Usaku Bantai aka Bluethopia is a 22-year-old photographer, model and student from Adamawa. She hopes the show will give her a platform to express her creativity, authenticity and talent.

Nomy

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Fashion entrepreneur Whitney Chukwu aka Nomy, from Anambra State, says she has a strong intuition and an impressive ability to read people. The 27-year-old enters the house focused on leaving a lasting impression both during and after the competition.

Temi Nkem

Temitope Chigbue aka Temi, is a Lagos-based student. Temi Nkem believes she embodies everything this season needs. The 21-year-old describes herself as bold, lively and impossible to ignore, adding that she is also known for listening well and offering sound advice.

Ricky

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Writer and filmmaker Patrick Jumbo aka Ricky from Rivers State proudly calls himself "the annoying entertainer." Standing at 6ft 6in, the 33-year-old says he is outspoken, opinionated and convinced he belongs in the Big Brother house.

Chimsom Chuka

Chimsom Chuka-Okoli aka Chimsom is a 26-year-old pharmacist and actor from Anambra State. Currently in a relationship, he says he is looking forward to enjoying the full Big Brother Naija experience while having as much fun as possible.

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Aikou

Amyr Yousufzai aka Aikou is an Abuja-based backend developer. Aikou combines his tech career with a passion for writing. The 25-year-old says he can tolerate boredom better than most people, although his quiet and seemingly emotionless nature is often misunderstood.

Cassi

Entrepreneur Ezenwoke Nwosu aka Cassi from Abia State is hoping Big Brother Naija offers him a fresh start. He enjoys drawing, painting and chiropractic therapy, though he admits his organised nature can sometimes irritate those around him.

Martins

Creative director and model Martins Iyeh aka Martins hails from Kogi State. A basketball lover, he jokingly describes mind reading as his hidden talent and admits his endless curiosity often leads him to ask too many questions.

Sultex

Lagos-born Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro aka Sultex is a professional dancer, choreographer, casting director and filmmaker. He sees Big Brother Naija as an opportunity to elevate his career and says he never hides his true opinions, even when they are unpopular.

Keivo

Victor Ikpe aka Keivo is a 27-year-old front end web developer from Benue who also enjoys painting and drawing. He says he pays little attention to public opinion, with earning a Master's degree in Disaster Risk Management standing out as one of his biggest achievements.

Yusuf

Actor Yusuf Muhammad-Awal aka Yusuf from Kogi State hopes Big Brother Naija will give him the platform to tell his story and introduce his personality to a wider audience. The 27-year-old enjoys boxing, reading and writing, and says his self belief is not always appreciated by everyone.

Araga

Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya aka Araga is a 29-year-old fashion model from Ogun State who describes himself as calm, observant and funny. He believes Big Brother Naija will help him step out of his comfort zone and reveal more of his personality.

Barry

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin aka Barry is a fashion designer, graphic designer and trained civil engineer. The 25-year-old says he also enjoys cooking and hopes to leave a lasting impression on viewers. While he calls himself a romantic at heart, he admits he can become stubborn when hurt.

Tram

Joshua Alekewumu aka Tram is an author and entrepreneur. Tram, 24, is from Lagos and enjoys boxing and reading. Currently engaged, he believes the world is yet to experience who he is fully and sees Big Brother Naija as the perfect platform to change that.

Gerard