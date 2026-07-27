Nigerian Army arrests wanted soldier accused of supplying military uniforms to terrorists
The Nigerian Army arrested Private Mohammed Yusuf in Maiduguri while he was allegedly attempting to escape into Cameroon after being declared wanted.
Yusuf is accused of illegally supplying military uniforms, kits and other accoutrements to terrorists and criminal groups operating in Nigeria's North-East.
The Army said investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the alleged network, including the role of another serving soldier accused of sheltering the suspect.
The Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier who was declared wanted over allegations that he supplied military uniforms and other military items to terrorists and criminal groups operating in Nigeria's North-East.
The suspect, Private Mohammed Yusuf (Service No. 23NA/84/1939), is attached to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory in Lagos.
He was arrested by troops of Operation HADIN KAI's 7 Provost Group at about 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at Jidari Bus Stop in Maiduguri, Borno State, while allegedly attempting to flee into the Republic of Cameroon.
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According to Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, the Army had declared Yusuf wanted on July 23 over his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and supply of military uniforms, kits and other military accoutrements to terrorists and other criminal elements.
The Army said preliminary investigations showed that Yusuf absconded from his unit on July 7 and later relocated to Maiduguri, where he allegedly went into hiding in the Gomari Costain area of Jere Local Government Area.
Investigators also alleged that he was sheltered by another serving soldier, Private Baba Kamal Sale (Service No. 25NA/89/12687), who is attached to the Corps of Intelligence in Dikwa.
The military said Yusuf's arrest followed actionable human intelligence. Troops placed him under round-the-clock surveillance before intercepting him as he allegedly tried to cross into neighbouring Cameroon.
Yusuf is currently being held at the 7 Provost Group facility, where investigators are questioning him to determine the full extent of the alleged operation and identify anyone else who may have been involved.
Captain Goni said the arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and reflects the Nigerian Army's commitment to holding its personnel accountable.
He added that the military remains determined to dismantle insider networks that support terrorist activities and insisted that anyone found aiding such groups would be brought to justice.