10 things Nigerians should never pack when travelling to the United States (USA)
Travelling from Nigeria to the United States can be exciting, but what many travellers don’t realise is that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has very strict rules about what you can bring into the country.
Some everyday Nigerian items, especially food and traditional products, can be seized at the airport and, in some cases, attract fines.
To avoid embarrassment or delays at the airport, here’s a clear guide on things you should never pack when travelling to America.
1. Bushmeat and wild animal products
One of the most important rules: do not pack bushmeat or any wild animal meat.
The U.S. strictly prohibits bushmeat because it may carry diseases that could harm public health or wildlife.
This includes dried, smoked, or processed versions. Even if it is properly packaged, it will likely be confiscated at entry points.
Also, avoid items made from wild animals, such as skins, bones, teeth, feathers, or animal trophies.
2. Fresh meat, fish, and dairy products
Many travellers make the mistake of carrying frozen or dried meat, fish, or dairy items, thinking they are safe.
But fresh meat is not allowed; some processed meat products are also restricted, and dairy products may be questioned or seized depending on the packaging and inspection rules
The U.S. aims to prevent animal diseases from entering its food system, so inspectors are very strict with anything animal-based.
3. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and seeds
Even something as simple as mangoes, oranges, or vegetables from Nigeria should not be packed.
They can carry pests, insects, or plant diseases that could damage U.S. agriculture.
Common restricted items include:
Fresh fruits (mango, orange, pineapple, etc.)
Vegetables (ugu, okra, peppers)
Seeds and untreated grains
Soil or items with soil attached
All agricultural items must be declared, and many will be taken away at inspection.
4. Homemade or unlabelled food items
Packaged Nigerian snacks like biscuits or sealed noodles are usually fine, but homemade food is risky.
Avoid packing:
Homemade soups or stews
Unlabelled food in containers
Unsealed spices or powders
Food without ingredient lists
CBP officers need to clearly identify what you are carrying, and unclear packaging often leads to disposal.
5. Alcohol and tobacco beyond limits
You are allowed to bring limited amounts of alcohol and tobacco, but anything above the allowed limit must be declared.
Anything above 1 litre of alcohol must be declared. You may still be allowed to bring more, but you’ll likely pay duty taxes. 1 carton, 100 cigars or 200 grams of loose tobacco are also allowed.
In general, only small quantities are allowed duty-free, and excess amounts must be declared or may be seized
6. Certain medications without prescription
Medication is another sensitive area.
Do not pack drugs without prescription labels, loose tablets or unmarked medicine bottles or large quantities of medication not for personal use.
Travellers are usually advised to carry medication in original packaging with a doctor’s prescription to avoid issues.
7. Soil, plants, and plant-based materials
This is one of the most commonly overlooked restrictions.
Avoid packing:
Potted plants
Seeds or seedlings
Soil from Nigeria (even attached to shoes or items)
Traditional plant materials not commercially processed
These items are tightly controlled due to the risk of pests entering U.S. agriculture.
8. Counterfeit or fake branded goods
Many travellers don’t realise that fake designer items can be confiscated.
Items to avoid include:
Fake shoes, bags, or clothing
Counterfeit electronics or accessories
Goods that imitate luxury brands
Even if bought cheaply in markets, they may be seized at customs.
9. Certain animal-based traditional items
Some traditional Nigerian items can also be problematic, especially if they involve animal products.
Examples include:
Ivory or bone carvings
Skins or fur items from wildlife
Cultural artefacts made from protected species
These require special permits, and many are not allowed at all.
10. Cash above $10,000 (or equivalent)
This is not a food item, but it is important.
If you are travelling with more than $10,000 in cash or monetary instruments, you must declare it. Failure to do so can lead to seizure or penalties.
Final thoughts
Travelling to the United States is straightforward when you understand the rules. Most problems at the airport happen not because travellers intend to break the law, but because they are unaware of strict CBP regulations.
The safest approach is simple:
When in doubt, declare it
Avoid packing fresh, raw, or animal-based foods
Stick to sealed, labelled commercial products
A few minutes of checking before you travel can save you stress, fines, or losing your belongings at the airport.
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