Avoid customs confiscation, fines, and travel delays with this simple guide to restricted items.

Avoid customs confiscation, fines, and travel delays with this simple guide to restricted items.

10 things Nigerians should never pack when travelling to the United States (USA)

Find out the things Nigerians should never pack when travelling to the USA.

Travelling from Nigeria to the United States can be exciting, but what many travellers don’t realise is that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has very strict rules about what you can bring into the country.

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Some everyday Nigerian items, especially food and traditional products, can be seized at the airport and, in some cases, attract fines.

To avoid embarrassment or delays at the airport, here’s a clear guide on things you should never pack when travelling to America.

1. Bushmeat and wild animal products

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Smoked bushmeat is strictly prohibited from entering the United States under federal law due to severe public health risks and conservation regulations.

One of the most important rules: do not pack bushmeat or any wild animal meat.

The U.S. strictly prohibits bushmeat because it may carry diseases that could harm public health or wildlife.

This includes dried, smoked, or processed versions. Even if it is properly packaged, it will likely be confiscated at entry points.

Also, avoid items made from wild animals, such as skins, bones, teeth, feathers, or animal trophies.

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READ NEXT: Doctors warn Nigerians to stop eating bush meat as Ebola kills 80 in DRC

2. Fresh meat, fish, and dairy products

Lean Red Meat

Many travellers make the mistake of carrying frozen or dried meat, fish, or dairy items, thinking they are safe.

But fresh meat is not allowed; some processed meat products are also restricted, and dairy products may be questioned or seized depending on the packaging and inspection rules

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The U.S. aims to prevent animal diseases from entering its food system, so inspectors are very strict with anything animal-based.

3. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and seeds

Dates and Fruits Basket

Even something as simple as mangoes, oranges, or vegetables from Nigeria should not be packed.

They can carry pests, insects, or plant diseases that could damage U.S. agriculture.

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Common restricted items include:

Fresh fruits (mango, orange, pineapple, etc.)

Vegetables (ugu, okra, peppers)

Seeds and untreated grains

Soil or items with soil attached

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All agricultural items must be declared, and many will be taken away at inspection.

4. Homemade or unlabelled food items

Unlabelled palm oil

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Packaged Nigerian snacks like biscuits or sealed noodles are usually fine, but homemade food is risky.

Avoid packing:

Homemade soups or stews

Unlabelled food in containers

Unsealed spices or powders

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Food without ingredient lists

CBP officers need to clearly identify what you are carrying, and unclear packaging often leads to disposal.

5. Alcohol and tobacco beyond limits

Alcohol

You are allowed to bring limited amounts of alcohol and tobacco, but anything above the allowed limit must be declared.

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Anything above 1 litre of alcohol must be declared. You may still be allowed to bring more, but you’ll likely pay duty taxes. 1 carton, 100 cigars or 200 grams of loose tobacco are also allowed.

In general, only small quantities are allowed duty-free, and excess amounts must be declared or may be seized

6. Certain medications without prescription

Some medications could be illegal to travel with [BusinessdayNG]

Medication is another sensitive area.

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Do not pack drugs without prescription labels, loose tablets or unmarked medicine bottles or large quantities of medication not for personal use.

Travellers are usually advised to carry medication in original packaging with a doctor’s prescription to avoid issues.

7. Soil, plants, and plant-based materials

Rosemary Plant

This is one of the most commonly overlooked restrictions.

Avoid packing:

Potted plants

Seeds or seedlings

Soil from Nigeria (even attached to shoes or items)

Traditional plant materials not commercially processed

These items are tightly controlled due to the risk of pests entering U.S. agriculture.

8. Counterfeit or fake branded goods

A fake phone

Many travellers don’t realise that fake designer items can be confiscated.

Items to avoid include:

Fake shoes, bags, or clothing

Counterfeit electronics or accessories

Goods that imitate luxury brands

Even if bought cheaply in markets, they may be seized at customs.

9. Certain animal-based traditional items

Some traditional Nigerian items can also be problematic, especially if they involve animal products.

Examples include:

Ivory or bone carvings

Skins or fur items from wildlife

Cultural artefacts made from protected species

These require special permits, and many are not allowed at all.

10. Cash above $10,000 (or equivalent)

Cash

This is not a food item, but it is important.

If you are travelling with more than $10,000 in cash or monetary instruments, you must declare it. Failure to do so can lead to seizure or penalties.

Final thoughts

Travelling to the United States is straightforward when you understand the rules. Most problems at the airport happen not because travellers intend to break the law, but because they are unaware of strict CBP regulations.

The safest approach is simple:

When in doubt, declare it

Avoid packing fresh, raw, or animal-based foods

Stick to sealed, labelled commercial products