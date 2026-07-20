'He blocked us seven years ago' — Nollywood actress says ex-husband abandoned her and their children

Nollywood actress Biola Fowosere says her ex-husband abandoned her and their children, leaving her battling depression that kept her in hospital for 18 months.

Actress Biola Fowosere said her ex-husband abandoned her and their children without explanation.

She revealed she spent 18 months in hospital battling depression and said she "almost ran mad."

Fowosere said her ex-husband has blocked the family and they have not seen him in seven years.

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A Yoruba Nollywood actress has broken down in tears while recounting how her ex-husband walked out on her and their children without explanation, leaving her battling severe depression that put her in hospital for a year and a half.

Biola Fowosere made the emotional disclosure during an interview on African A-List, where she said she still does not know what she did wrong to deserve the abandonment.

Nollywood actress, Biola Fowosere

"The only person I'd really want to ask a question is my ex-husband. I'd really like to ask him what I did wrong because I did nothing before he left me and the kids. I want to ask what my children and I did to deserve what he did to us," she said.

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Fowosere said the fallout from the separation pushed her into a mental health crisis so severe that she required prolonged hospitalisation.

"I spent one year and six months in the hospital battling depression after he left. I almost ran mad," she said.

Biola Fowosere and her children in a photo for Christmas

She revealed that her ex-husband cut off all contact with her and the children shortly after leaving, and has remained unreachable ever since.

"We are not in contact. Since he left, we haven't seen him. He blocked us seven years ago," she said.

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Fowosere is a Yoruba Nollywood actress and producer who began her career in 2009. Born in Oyo State and raised in Ibadan, she rose to prominence after featuring in the movie Iyawo Esu alongside veteran actor Femi Adebayo, which introduced her to a wider audience within the Yoruba movie circuit.

Nollywood actress Biola Fowosere during the interview

She has since appeared in numerous Yoruba productions including Abebi, Logun Ofe, Aromimawe, and Olori, building a reputation for action-packed and comedic roles. She also runs her own YouTube channel, BiolafowosereTV, where she releases content independently.

Beyond acting, Fowosere has spoken publicly about personal challenges on multiple occasions, but her latest interview marks one of her most emotionally candid appearances to date.

Her story joins a growing number of Nigerian actresses who have opened up about domestic abandonment, mental health struggles, and the financial pressures that come with raising children alone in an industry that offers little structural support.

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