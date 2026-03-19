8 Costly Passport Mistakes That Could Ruin Your Trip Before It Even Starts

From leaving your passport as a rental deposit to travelling with damaged pages, these costly passport mistakes could get you denied boarding or entry. Here’s what every traveller must avoid.

As small and ordinary looking a passport is, it is powerful. One wrong move, be it a stain, a tear, or a careless deposit at a rental, and your carefully planned and anticipated trip begins to spiral out of your control.

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Just like that, your dream destination becomes a daytime nightmare.

Forgetting your international passport at home while already at the airport is one obvious mistake that can easily be remedied, but these eight mistakes can either have your boarding denied, get you jailed, or make hotels stall your reservations.

1. Handing Over Your Original Passport Copy as a Deposit

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This scenario happens many times, and a lot of things could go wrong from here.

Say you’re renting a car or a jet ski in a new country, and then the shop owner casually asks to hold your passport as security. It seems harmless, like a standard procedure, but it isn’t. Here are a few damages that could be done to your finances and reputation:

Rental companies may hold your passport hostage and use it as leverage to force payment for alleged damage, fines, or scams.

Handing over the original copy of your passport gives the company full access to your personal data. Your personal information can be stolen (identity theft) for fraud and other criminal offences.

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If the document gets lost or stolen from the shop, you will experience a difficult, expensive, and lengthy replacement process.

According to a Reddit user , being asked to deposit your passport is a warning sign that you may be dealing with a scam.

Also, in many jurisdictions, holding someone’s passport without legal authority is not allowed because passports remain the property of the issuing government.

What should you do instead? Provide a photocopy and a cash or card deposit. Your passport should never sit in someone else’s drawer. That’s risky.

2. Travelling With a Passport That’s Too Close to Expiring

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Many countries, like the United Kingdom, the United States, Schengen Area members, and Australia, strictly abide by the “six-month passport validity rule". That means your passport must remain valid for at least six months beyond your travel date, not just the return date.

Some countries like China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey impose longer grace periods, while some offer shorter windows; for instance, Hong Kong may accept about one month.

Airlines check this before you board.

If your passport expires too soon, they may refuse boarding immediately, even if you already have a visa and a return ticket.

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Always check your passport’s expiry date nine months before booking flights.

3. Carrying Your Passport Everywhere

It feels safer to keep your passport with you, but ironically, this increases the risk of losing it or damaging it.

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Pickpockets target passports because they’re valuable identity documents. It’s best to keep your passport in a hotel safe or secure bag and carry a copy instead when exploring cities.

If you lose your passport abroad, you’ve signed up for embassy visits, police reports, and emergency travel documents. That’s not how you want to spend your vacation.

4. Damaging Your Passport (Even Slightly)

Torn Passport Page

A small tear here, a coffee stain there, a bent corner somewhere in the middle and you have an issue with your travel.

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Some countries are particularly strict. Airlines often block passengers from boarding if the passport looks compromised because they face penalties for transporting travellers with invalid documents.

If your passport looks worn or damaged, replace it before travelling.

5. Posting Your Passport on Social Media

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Soft life is good, but as we all know, not everything needs to be out there. The airport selfie post with your passport could increase the risk of document fraud.

A passport photo contains sensitive information like your passport number and full name, which can be used in identity fraud or fake visa applications.

If you must celebrate your visa approval online, cover the key details first.

6. Running Out of Blank Pages

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Many countries require one or two completely blank pages for visa stamps or entry permits. If you arrive without enough space, you can be refused boarding or entry at the border. Always flip through your passports before booking trips.

A full passport may mean it’s time to renew.

7. Writing, Sticking, or Laminating Your Passport

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Personalising your passport with stickers, notes, or protective lamination can make the passport invalid.

Any unauthorised marks or lamination can interfere with security features and raise suspicion of tampering at border checks.

Your passport is not a scrapbook, so leave the pages exactly as they are.

8. Not Keeping a Copy of Your Passport

Backup Passport Photocopy

Imagine losing your passport in a foreign country with no copies and no digital backup. Replacing it becomes slower and more stressful because embassies need to verify your identity.

Travel advisories consistently recommend keeping both a printed copy and a digital copy stored securely online to speed up replacement if the original disappears.

Summary

A passport is part identity card, part international permission slip. If you treat it casually, the consequences show up at the worst possible moment: airport check-in.

Before your next trip, take five minutes to inspect it. Check the expiry date, flip through the pages, and make copies. Most importantly, never deposit your passport anywhere.